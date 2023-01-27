ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Young Professionals group is back

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) announces the return of the Columbus Young Professionals (CYP) program in 2023. Professional development and social opportunities are available throughout the year. CACC has partnered with The Academic Achievement Center to present the first three professional development sessions. CYP helps you gain the skills needed for career success and builds a deeper community connection through increased self-understanding through this series of workshops.
‘Swine & Dine’ opens in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Area Visitors Center is welcoming a new business to downtown Columbus. Business partners, and mother-daughter duo Lindy and Catie Rix are opening their new culinary-focused experience and event venue, Swine & Dine, this Friday, February 3, at 412 Washington St., between Dell Brothers and the Savory Swine.
Juvenile arrested for Jennings County school threat

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) arrested a suspect late Friday afternoon regarding intimidating AirDrops sent during the high school incident last Thursday, at the Jennings County High School/Jennings County Middle School. NVPD worked closely with personnel from the schools and Jennings County Juvenile probation...
3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
2 Edinburgh men busted for dealing meth

EDINBURGH, Ind. – After a four-month investigation, the Edinburgh Police Department (EPD) executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence in the 900 block of South Holland Street. EPD used their two newly formed narcotics teams throughout the investigation to locate narcotics during traffic stops on drivers leaving the...
