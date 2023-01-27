Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Rita Ora’s hyperreal new video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’
Rita Ora has shared the new music video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’ – you can watch the clip below. The track, which was also released today (January 27), was co-written by the singer and produced by Lewis Thompson, and was “inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of a romantic journey”.
toofab.com
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married: 'It Was Perfect'
"Everything happens for a reason, people. I am officially off the market." Rita Ora is finally confirming rumors she tied the knot with Taika Waititi. During an appearance on the "Heart Breakfast with Jame Theakston and Amanda Holden", the 32-year-old "Posion" singer revealed she and the "Thor: Love and Thunder" director exchanged vows.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Jaafar Jackson Will Portray Uncle Michael Jackson in New Biopic
Watch: Would Prince Jackson Dress Up as Michael Jackson for Halloween?. Jaafar Jackson is officially stepping into the famous moonwalking shoes of his uncle, Michael Jackson. The 26-year-old—who is the second youngest child of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson and his ex Alejandra Oaziaza—will portray the King of Pop in the upcoming biopic, Michael. The film's director, Antoine Fuqua, announced the news with an Instagram post showcasing Jaafar's transformation.
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Harper's Bazaar
Salma Hayek Is the Best-Dressed Wedding Guest in a Plunging Mint Green Princess Gown
With her latest outfit, Salma Hayek delivered a master class on how to be the best-dressed guest at a wedding. Last night, the House of Gucci star shared a photo of the ensemble she wore to attend the wedding of Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira. The magnificent Giambattista Valli halter-top gown was washed in a pretty mint green hue. It included a plunging, deep V-neckline lined with glittering crystal studs and a billowing pleated cape train attached to the back of the collar.
Singer Dondria is excited about her new music, grateful to Jermaine Dupri
Dondria is ready for her moment. The Atlanta singer-songwriter has been in the music industry since she was a teenager. Sixteen years after being discovered by Jermaine Dupri through YouTube, the artist has released her latest EP, Perspective. Read on to learn more about the project and her career. How...
The Last of Us: Why Linda Ronstadt’s "Long Long Time" Is Becoming 2023's "Running Up That Hill"
Watch: OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More. Once again, a buzzy TV show is to thank for introducing a new generation to a beloved music icon. After Linda Ronstadt's 1970 song "Long Long Time" was used during the Jan. 29 episode of HBO's The Last of Us, it saw a 4,900% increase in streams on Spotify.
Kaitlyn Bristowe Recalls Getting Ghosted by Chris Harrison After Bachelorette Hosting Gig
Watch: Bachelorette Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Dishes on Wedding Look. Kaitlyn Bristowe's relationship with Chris Harrison may have wilted. The reality star shared that when she was offered to host season 17 of the The Bachelorette—Katie Thurston's season—alongside fellow former contestant Tayshia Adams, Chris completely ghosted her as headlines started swirling.
Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like
Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson. Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell...
US Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian Does Pilates in Valentine’s Day Pajamas From Skims: Photos
Not your average workout look! Kourtney Kardashian rolled out of bed and into her home gym for an early morning sweat. The reality star, 43, kicked off her day on Sunday, January 29, with a pilates session. For the workout, Kardashian kept comfortable in pink pajama by sister Kim Kardashian’s intimates label, Skims. In a video shared to Kourtney’s Instagram Story, the Poosh founder is seen stretching on a reformer machine while rocking the Valentine’s Day-themed set. “Pilates in Pajamas,” Kourtney wrote over the clip, adding a 11:14 a.m. time stamp.
Seth Meyers Roasts Ana Gasteyer in American Auto Preview
This week's episode of American Auto is bringing extra laughs. That's because Seth Meyers will guest star on the NBC comedy's Jan. 31 episode, as the Late Night With Seth Meyers host throws a...
Gigi Hadid Shares How Her Daughter Khai Runs the Show at Home
Watch: Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time. Gigi Hadid recently shared insight into her morning routine with her 2-year-old daughter Khai. And let's just say that the supermodel's toddler—who she shares with ex Zayn Malik—adorably calls the shots. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up,"...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are a Stylish, Cozy Couple During Family Outing
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent this winter weekend bonding with their blended family. The superstar couple were spotted during a day out with their kids yesterday, where they were photographed with Serafina Affleck, and Samuel Affleck, and Emme Muñiz. The whole family looked cozy as they crossed an LA street, with the Good Will Hunting star and the "Get Right" singer holding hands while wearing chic coats.
Watch the Trailer for Bravo's SWV & Xscape: The Queens of RB
Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two...
Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Allan Russell
This is Jana Kramer's hard launch. The One Tree Hill actress took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and new boyfriend, soccer star Allan Russell—two years after divorcing ex-husband Mike...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0