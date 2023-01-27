Read full article on original website
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside
A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
I-70 truck driver shot during possible altercation, Wheat Ridge police say
Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a shooting of a truck driver during a possible altercation on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Man arrested in connection with Thursday fatal hit and run in Aurora
AURORA | Police arrested a man accused in a Thursday hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Daniel Saenz-Moreno, 27, was arrested Friday and is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, the release said. The case will be sent to the 17th Judicial District.
Man shot trying to stop altercation in Fort Morgan, police say; Suspect arrested
A man was shot and wounded trying to stop an altercation between the male shooting suspect and a woman early Sunday morning, according to the Fort Morgan Police Department.
Man shot, juvenile arrested in Fort Collins
A man was shot in Fort Collins. Police were called to the 200 block of Cordova Road just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They say a disturbance erupted at a large party on the block – and a confrontation in the street led to the shooting. Larimer County deputies arrested the suspect shooter, who’s a juvenile, not long after the gunfire.
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect showing signs of schizophrenia, still unfit for trial
The man charged with murdering 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, nearly two years ago is still unfit for trial, a judge and prosecutors said Friday.
Fort Collins police vehicle rolls onto its roof following crash; 2 injured
A Fort Collins on-duty officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The driver of the civilian vehicle was also injured. Both injuries were minor, police said.
Woman shot in Zumba class speaks from hospital bed, suspect identified
Adriana Lavin said she was working out at a gym when gunshots went through the front window. They were meant for another target, but she ended up taking one to her leg.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder
A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
Gunfire damages stores at Colorado Mills Mall
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.
Denver police investigating crash involving motorist and pedestrian
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Dayton Way.Officers say one person was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Driver shot on I-70; westbound lanes closed near Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Shoppers concerned after gunfire at Colorado Mills Mall
Shoppers at the Colorado Mills Mall are concerned after an exchange of gunfire damaged property Saturday night.
Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation
AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
Aurora driver crashes into tree & totals car attempting dangerous overtaking maneuver on residential street
“(She) tried to cut me off and instantly regretted it.”. Redditor /r/Ahamkaras initially posted dashcam footage on Twitter from Aurora, CO showing a car attempting a dangerous overtaking maneuver on a left turn, resulting in that car losing control, crashing into a tree and totaling their car. The short, eight...
4 people hospitalized in 10-vehicle crash on I-25
A 10-vehicle crash on I-25 sent four people to the hospital Saturday night, with one person suffering serious injuries.
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Woman rams police car, crashes after fleeing officers
A suspect rammed a police car and nearly injured an officer when fleeing in a stolen vehicle, Edgewater Police said Friday.
