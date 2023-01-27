Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Eater
The Chef Behind Michelin-Star Commis Has Closed His Casual San Francisco Restaurant
Less than nine years after touching down in San Francisco’s Mission District, chef James Syhabout’s casual restaurant Hawker Fare closed its door permanently on Sunday, January 29. A post on the business Instagram announced the sudden news on the restaurant’s last day, and invited customers to “join us [for] our last big party.”
Eater
This Intimate Supper Club Hopes to Become an Essential Space for San Francisco’s Queer Diners
Sean Ang lives in the Bayview, worked in tech, and is one-third of the powerhouse team behind San Francisco supper club Deluxe Queer. He and his co-founders Regen Williams and Jonathan “J” Pan have all worked in the industry, and Ang knew he wanted to return as soon as he left to try out tech for a few years. Since launching Deluxe Queer last fall, the trio has hosted intimate monthly multi-course dinners at Ang’s apartment. Through these events, they hope to create a seat at the proverbial table for queer people. “Most of the queer gathering spaces are nightlife, bars, and alcohol-focused,” Ang says. “We’re trying to bridge the gap for queer people of all creeds to come together.”
Eater
Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego
A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
Eater
5 Dishes to Try at Williamsburg’s New Food Hall
The world of food courts is in turmoil: As new halls open up — some not far from earlier ones — it’s unclear if there are enough vendors to fill stalls, whether it’s because we’ve hit a food hall saturation point, the deals aren’t small-business friendly, or both. Even so, the story of each food court is slightly different, a subtle interaction of the changing dynamics of restaurants, real estate, and the food-gobbling public.
Eater
Has NYC Reached Peak Steakhouse?
After 30 years in Midtown, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is closing; the lease is up and the parent company opted not to renew. When a big-name landmark spot closes, it prompts all kinds of questions: In this case, is the closure a sign of a waning brand, a harbinger of restaurant closings to come, or has NYC reached peak steakhouse?
Eater
Poolside Flora Flora Brings a Flurry of Latin Flavors to the Wharf
A dreamy dinner destination for Mexican and Peruvian flavors premieres at the Wharf’s months-old Pendry hotel this week. Starting Friday, February 3, the hotel’s chic second-floor restaurant Flora Flora adds nighttime service to its now all-day repertoire. The fashionably late menu means all three of Pendry’s dining establishments...
Eater
Unwrap the New Juliet, Culver City’s Gorgeous French Surprise
Don’t let all of the recent Spanish openings fool anyone; Los Angeles is still a town that loves a good French restaurant. So much so, in fact, that Rohan Talwar and the team behind Norah and Margot have decided to join in the pan-Parisian fray, quietly debuting a jewel box brasserie in Culver City in the coming days. The new Juliet will open for the full cycle — that’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner — on February 1 at 8888 Washington Boulevard, just doors down from the busy Platform development. Here’s what to expect.
Eater
The 15 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is gearing up to be a promising year for restaurants in Las Vegas. The roster includes debuts from celebrities headed to the Strip, established local talent expanding into new spaces, a handful of New York exports, and the continuation of trends that started in 2022. In just the first...
Eater
Aaron Franklin’s Newest Book Answers All Questions About Grilling and Smoking
Barbecue titan Aaron Franklin is releasing his third book, Franklin Smoke, which covers his advice for smoking and grilling. The book, co-authored with Jordan Mackay, who also worked with Franklin on his other two books, will be released by Ten Speed Press on May 9. Franklin Smoke will cover tools,...
Eater
The Anatomy of Flour + Water’s Supremely Comforting Tortellini en Brodo
In a city flush with caviar and nearly smothered in coral-colored slabs of fresh uni, it’s remarkably easy to get swept up in the pure luxury of San Francisco dining. You can easily find a restaurant to ply you with a dozen courses scattered with shaved truffles and packed with wagyu beef. That’s part of what makes Flour + Water feel like a welcome reprieve. Through a combination of classic techniques and unexpected ingredients, the menu at this Mission District standard strikes a welcome balance between creativity and tradition, as best experienced through the restaurant’s legendary pasta tasting menu.
Eater
A Vegan Cocktail Lounge With Cuban Snacks Opens on Belmont Next Month
Home to all things funky, the red brick building at the corner of Southeast Belmont and 14th Avenue is where Fermenter, Portland’s very own “beneficial bacteria emporium” dishes out millet-and-black lentil tempeh burgers, jojos slathered with cultured cheese sauce, and kombuchas with dainty botanical notes. Next door, Aaron Adams — the chef behind Farm Spirit, the influential (and shuttered) vegan tasting menu restaurant that came before — has been working on something more personal: an intimate lounge outfitted with maximalist decor. Here, toffee-colored banquettes invite guests to relax and graze on vegan caviar and guava galletas, while sipping oregano-infused mezcal cocktails in glasses with nixtamalized butternut-powdered rims. Opening on February 18, Workshop is poised to become Portland’s go-to neighborhood hangout for vegan snacks, drinks, and conversation.
Eater
Barbara Hansen, Legendary Chronicler and Champion of LA’s Diverse Cuisines, Has Died
Barbara Hansen, a James Beard award winner and one of the first food writers to bring attention to international cuisines in Los Angeles through her work at the LA Times, died Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Hansen was 90 years old and still active, writing on her blog and posting recipes on Instagram up until the end of her life.
Eater
A New Melrose Restaurant Wants to Bring Euro Club Vibes to LA’s Sushi Scene
Melrose Avenue is about to get some more sushi, thanks to the international chain Sushi Palace, which hails from Germany of all places. The well-known upscale-casual outfit offers everything from nigiri to rolls, bowls, and set menu options that even include some vegan iterations. The group has expanded quickly across Germany thanks to a hybrid model that prioritizes takeout and delivery as well as in-restaurant dining, and now Sushi Palace is ready to jump to America’s sushi capital, Los Angeles.
Eater
Benjamin Berg Will Open a New Rooftop Bar and an Upscale Chinese Restaurant on Washington Ave.
Benjamin Berg and the Berg Hospitality team may seem like they have their hands full with their bevy of restaurants (B&B Butchers and Restaurant, B.B. Lemon, Turner’s, Trattoria Sofia, among others), and the second-year launch of the Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but the fast-growing restaurant group is making plans for even more. In April, Berg Hospitality will add Benny Chows, an upscale Chinese restaurant, and Canopy Social, a British Caribbean-style rooftop bar to its growing list of concepts.
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s Beef Wellington Sensation Hell’s Kitchen Goes Live in D.C.
Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s showy surf-and-turf restaurant made famous by its hit namesake show, makes its anticipated D.C. debut along the Southwest Waterfront tonight at 5 p.m. The expletive-laden TV personality first came to town last fall with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at the...
Eater
5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles
Brand new restaurants open every day across the Southland, usually without too much fanfare. This periodic compilation spotlights some of the most notable and under-the-radar places that have popped up recently. From the San Fernando Valley to the South Bay, from the Westside to the San Gabriel Valley — let’s dive right in. For the biggest restaurant openings in town, check out this companion list.
Eater
Short-Lived Korean Eatery Magpie and the Tiger Bounces Back in a Big Way
Korean American darling Magpie and the Tiger didn’t pan out in Petworth last year, but its husband-wife culinary duo Caleb Jang and Roren Choi have big pivot plans for the fledgling brand. That includes roving pop-ups, collaborations, private dinners, catering, cooking classes, and even a bottled line of spicy sauces.
Eater
Where to Dine Before (and After) a Night at the Atlanta Ballet or Opera
The Atlanta Ballet and the Atlanta Opera seasons are underway at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. And both are perfect for getting gussied up in that fancy frock or tailored suit you’ve been saving for a special occasion. A glittering evening at the ballet or opera is also a great excuse for indulging in a fine meal beforehand, followed by cocktails and late-night bites once the curtain comes down after the show.
Eater
The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know in January
Los Angeles is no stranger to splashy restaurant openings situated in iconic buildings and helmed by big-name chefs. Consider this monthly rundown a go-to guide for the newest and boldest debuts across the Southland. For more under-the-radar restaurant openings, check out this companion list. January. Bar Chelou, Pasadena. For Bar...
