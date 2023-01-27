Sean Ang lives in the Bayview, worked in tech, and is one-third of the powerhouse team behind San Francisco supper club Deluxe Queer. He and his co-founders Regen Williams and Jonathan “J” Pan have all worked in the industry, and Ang knew he wanted to return as soon as he left to try out tech for a few years. Since launching Deluxe Queer last fall, the trio has hosted intimate monthly multi-course dinners at Ang’s apartment. Through these events, they hope to create a seat at the proverbial table for queer people. “Most of the queer gathering spaces are nightlife, bars, and alcohol-focused,” Ang says. “We’re trying to bridge the gap for queer people of all creeds to come together.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO