Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Step-father charged with 8 counts of rape in Minnehaha County
A Sioux Falls man has been charged with eight counts of first-degree rape, after a victim disclosed to a teacher that both her and her sister had been sexually assaulted at home, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by the Argus Leader on Tuesday states Diego Alonzo Alonzo, 33,...
YAHOO!
'They took our money and ran': In Yankton, outgoing GOP executive board withdraws $12K as parting gift
Jan. 30—YANKTON, S.D. — On Jan. 16, the Yankton County Republicans elected new leadership, with wide margins of county delegates favoring newer members in the county party and showing incumbent board members the door. But, as the incoming executive board began to attempt to take over the county...
Comments / 0