Rick L. “Pickle” Benefield, 69
Rick L. “Pickle” Benefield, age 69, of Sainte Marie, Illinois, and a former resident of Newton, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 PM – Monday, January 23, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburg, Indiana. Funeral services celebrating Rick’s life will be held at...
Effingham Regional Career Academy Creates New Foundation
The Effingham Regional Career Academy’s Board of Directors have created a non-profit foundation that will oversee development of ERCA operations, curriculum and other academy needs. The Effingham Regional Career Foundation has been approved as an Illinois charitable organization and paperwork will be filed soon to receive federal non-profit status...
Judy Christine Atkinson, 73
Judy Christine Atkinson, 73, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:02 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 in her residence. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Bob Turner officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Robinson Creek Cemetery, near Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to her family.
Elizabeth Jean Taylor, 70
Elizabeth Jean Taylor, 70, of Clay City, passed away at 1:40 pm EST, Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Terre Haute Regional Hospital, Heart to Heart Hospice Unit, Terre Haute, Indiana with her family by her side. Elizabeth was born on July 30, 1952, at her home in Oskaloosa Township,...
Doris N. Hammer, 88
Doris N. Hammer, 88, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Altamont Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
BREAKING: Temporary restraining order against Illinois' gun ban upheld by appellate court
(The Center Square) – The temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban issued by an Effingham County judge has been upheld by the Fifth District Appellate Court of Illinois. While justices dissented with the lower court's ruling on three of the four subject matter counts, it upheld the court's decision on the fourth, keeping the TRO in place. Illinois enacted a ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
Gary Eugene Lindley, 70
Gary Eugene Lindley, age 70, of Newton, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at 7:07 PM – Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Gary’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Lanette Huddleston, family friend and classmate, officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. In loving memory of Gary, memorials can be made to the Newton Community High School Bass Team. At the request of the family casual dress is preferred.
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18
Jackson Theodore Wagner, 18 of Palestine, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to Jackson’s family to assist with final expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/brmvg-jackson-memorial?qid=203ac7252deb29c71d1a01b37e8ff044. Jackson...
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 50 year old Darrel I. Moore of Effingham for domestic battery. Darrel was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 41 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Christina was given an NTA by Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and was released.
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmaker says banning assault weapons masks larger issue: mental health
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A downstate Republican is joining area sheriffs in pushing back against Illinois' new assault weapons ban. Sheriffs in Crawford, Jasper and Lawrence counties are among many law enforcement agencies that have refused to enforce the new law, claiming it is unconstitutional. State Rep. Adam Niemerg said the...
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Governor Signs Renewable Energy Bill
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill establishing a statewide site selection process for wind and solar projects. The legislation is effective immediately. The new site standards regulate commercial wind energy and solar energy projects. The bill establishes distances from residences, occupied buildings and other property where wind and solar...
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
Illinois Assault Weapon Ban Hits Another Hurdle
A new law banning the sale of assault weapons in Illinois has been strapped with a temporary restraining order.
Altamont Uses Strong Second Half To Lockdown Flora 60-28, Pick Up Win Number 20 On The Season
Altamont traveled to Flora on Tuesday night to take on the Wolves and there was no conference tournament championship hangover here. As the Indians would use a strong defensive effort in the 2nd and 4th quarters to shutdown Flora and win 60-28. The game started out close, as it was...
Teen arrested after driving stolen tractor through Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police say a teenager is facing traffic charges after stealing a tractor early Monday morning. Officers responded to Country Fair Drive near the intersection of Springfield Avenue at 2:30 a.m. for a report of someone driving “erratically.” That turned out to be a 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of a […]
Ex-Coles County Prosecutor Faces Charges
A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney is facing charges of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women. Brady Allen turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office last week on charges that included bribery, witness harassment, and official misconduct. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul office claims while serving as an assistant state’s attorney, Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted.
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
