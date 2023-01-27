Gary Eugene Lindley, age 70, of Newton, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at 7:07 PM – Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Gary’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Lanette Huddleston, family friend and classmate, officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. In loving memory of Gary, memorials can be made to the Newton Community High School Bass Team. At the request of the family casual dress is preferred.

