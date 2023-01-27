Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's best unassuming diner.
Eater
A Super-Casual Natural Wine Bar With House-Made Vermouth Will Open in Southeast Portland
Ten years ago, when the cocktail bar Trick Dog opened in the Mission District of San Francisco, it had a clear intention: to create cocktails that were inventive and fun, but not pretentious. “When it opened, a lot of the thinking we all had behind it was to make cocktails less precious,” says Morgan Schick, a former employee of the bar. “They don’t have to be rarified to be delicious, and they’re supposed to be fun.”
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
WWEEK
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location
Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
Portland man files lawsuits against 5 fast-food spots, claims each served him dead bugs
A local man has filed lawsuits against five different fast-food restaurants in the greater Portland area within the last year and a half, seeking $50,000 in compensatory damages after he allegedly found a dead bug in his food at each business.
Kohr Explores: Portland boutique sells discounted luxury goods
A new boutique in Portland is offering luxury goods at a fraction of the retail price.
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
pdxpipeline.com
Rose City Rollers Heartless Heathers vs. High Rollers @ Oaks Amusement Park | Food Carts, Drinks
Rose City Rollers Presents – Rose City Rollers Home Teams High Rollers vs. Heartless Heathers. Rose City Rollers hosts various food carts on a rotating basis, we will have fun options available for food purchasing along with beverages from our Plow Stop Bar featuring Rose City Rollers Sponsors 2Towns Cider and Seek Out Seltzer, PBR and Red Bull.
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
canbyfirst.com
Brewery, Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Approved for Backstop Expansion
Christmas came a couple of weeks late for Ken and Lori Arrigotti, owners of the Backstop Bar & Grill, as the Canby Planning Commission on January 9 approved the plans for their long-awaited expansion that would add a brewery, taproom and Italian restaurant with a second-floor rooftop bar and dining terrace to their existing building.
BAES Fried Chicken adds a new location, chicken and waffles, and – for one day only – free cinnamon rolls
If you head to the newly-opened Alberta Alley location of BAES Fried Chicken on Sunday, you’ll find something new – an expanded menu. And, this Sunday only, free cinnamon rolls. As part of the opening celebration for the Alberta location, the fried chicken restaurant has teamed up with...
Downtown Portland eyesore about to get makeover
One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.
KATU.com
Portland Fire responds to laundry fire on the "Breeze," no damage and no injures reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Fire tells KATU that a fire began in the laundry room on the bravo deck of the ship named the Breeze. The 636-foot-long vessel had just been loaded with 37,000 tons of wheat. The Breeze's crew performed the initial fire attack before Portland Fire...
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Hear live music from these artists coming to Portland in February
Between the Portland Jazz Festival, the Northwest Black Comedy Festival and the Cascade Festival of African Films, February is a busy month for Portland’s arts, culture and entertainment scenes.
montavilla.net
Deconstruction and Development on NE 91st
Exterior work is wrapping up on a pair of connected homes at 380 NE 91st Avenue and 384 NE 91st Avenue. Demolition crews are actively deconstructing the 1925-era single-family residence next door at 400 NE 91st Avenue. The developer of these related projects, FX Homes, will replace that structure with two single-story townhouses.
Brunch in Portland: Find out which 7 spots are the best
Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals
An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
