College Hoops: Chugiak’s Nicole Pinckney buries OT game-winner to lift UAA women over Simon Fraser 73-71

alaskasportsreport.com
Hoops star Alissa Pili continues red-hot play, named Alaska Athlete of the Week
Anchorage basketball player Alissa wrapped up a great week by making a game-tying 3-pointer and then driving through the lane for the winning layup in the final seconds as Utah outlasted UCLA 71-69 in a battle of nationally ranked Pac-12 teams. The Dimond graduate scored 23 points and had nine...
Wasilla, February 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Anchorage, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anchorage. The Wasilla High School basketball team will have a game with South Anchorage High School on January 30, 2023, 19:00:00. The Wasilla High School basketball team will have a game with South Anchorage High School on January 30, 2023, 20:30:00.
Races shape up as some filers drop out of Anchorage races
The final candidates for Assembly races narrowed on Monday with a few dropping out. In the Chugiak-Eagle River District 2 race, candidates Roger Branson and Cody Anderson have withdrawn, leaving Democrat Jim Arlington running against Republican Scott Myers in that race. In the West Anchorage District 3 race, David Eibeck...
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
ktoo.org
Three Alaska chefs, restaurateur nominated for James Beard awards
Three Alaska chefs and one restaurant owner have been nominated for James Beard Awards, considered a top honor in the food world. Laile Fairbairn of Locally Grown Restaurants was named as a semifinalist for restaurateur of the year for the outstanding restaurateur award in a field that includes other nominees from across the United States.
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are once again making their presence known on the national culinary scene, with three chefs and one restaurateur receiving James Beard Foundation Award nominations last week. “Alaska in general is a lot more cosmopolitan from the aspect of we like quality,” said Laile Fairbairn, Managing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new month begins tomorrow. A shroud of fog covered Anchorage through the day Tuesday and will continue into the overnight hours. A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Higher elevations were above the layer of fog, so there was sunshine. Storms moving closer...
alaskasnewssource.com
January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January going into the record books as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral Alaska through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above...
School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska
Alaska’s coastlines are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand. In the Ocean Guardian School Program, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partners […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
lazytrips.com
Is the Drive from Anchorage to Seward Dangerous?
Positioned on an inlet on the Kenai Peninsula, by the glistening waters of Resurrection Bay, Seward is one of Alaska's most popular tourist destinations and serves as the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. It's easy to see why the two and a half hour drive from Anchorage to Seward is a tempting prospect for those visiting Alaska. But is it dangerous?
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
On Thursday around 50 bus drivers, attendants, and monitors staged a practice picket outside Durham’s bus yard in Palmer. The group waved signs and cheered on buses sounding their horns in solidarity. Four Alaskan chefs have been nominated for the prestigious James Beard awards. Fire department candidates up to...
Alaska education industry wants your PFD, but will our graduates even be able to read their diplomas?
We knew this was coming—the coordinated assault by various special interest groups to increase education funding, and using your PFD to pay for it. The special interest groups believe they know better than you about how to spend your money. The education industry attended the Senate Education Committee on...
alaskapublic.org
More than half of Anchorage’s Assembly seats are up for election, with only two incumbents filed
More than half of the seats on the Anchorage Assembly are up for election this April, and only two incumbents are seeking reelection. Friday was the deadline to file to run in the April 4 city election. There are 21 people running for seven open Assembly seats, and the only...
alaskasnewssource.com
Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
tourcounsel.com
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall | Shopping mall in Alaska
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
