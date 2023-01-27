College Hoops: Chugiak’s Nicole Pinckney buries OT game-winner to lift UAA women over Simon Fraser 73-71

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.

