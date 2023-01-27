ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

College Hoops: Chugiak’s Nicole Pinckney buries OT game-winner to lift UAA women over Simon Fraser 73-71

By Van Williams
alaskasportsreport.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Wasilla, February 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Anchorage Christian Schools volleyball team will have a game with Redington High School on January 31, 2023, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WASILLA, AK
Must Read Alaska

Races shape up as some filers drop out of Anchorage races

The final candidates for Assembly races narrowed on Monday with a few dropping out. In the Chugiak-Eagle River District 2 race, candidates Roger Branson and Cody Anderson have withdrawn, leaving Democrat Jim Arlington running against Republican Scott Myers in that race. In the West Anchorage District 3 race, David Eibeck...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center is warning people against visiting higher elevations in the Turnagain Pass region over the weekend due to avalanche danger. Andrew Schauer, the lead forecaster at the CNFAIC, said there’s still considerable avalanche danger at higher elevations, even though the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Three Alaska chefs, restaurateur nominated for James Beard awards

Three Alaska chefs and one restaurant owner have been nominated for James Beard Awards, considered a top honor in the food world. Laile Fairbairn of Locally Grown Restaurants was named as a semifinalist for restaurateur of the year for the outstanding restaurateur award in a field that includes other nominees from across the United States.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are once again making their presence known on the national culinary scene, with three chefs and one restaurateur receiving James Beard Foundation Award nominations last week. “Alaska in general is a lot more cosmopolitan from the aspect of we like quality,” said Laile Fairbairn, Managing...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new month begins tomorrow. A shroud of fog covered Anchorage through the day Tuesday and will continue into the overnight hours. A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Higher elevations were above the layer of fog, so there was sunshine. Storms moving closer...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January going into the record books as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral Alaska through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska

Alaska’s coastlines are home to iconic Alaska wildlife, but they’re also besieged by litter and pollution. There’s an effort underway to combat this by teaching students about marine conservation. Scientists and teachers say it’s having success and would like to see it expand.  In the Ocean Guardian School Program, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partners […] The post School program for ‘Ocean Guardians’ seeks to expand in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
lazytrips.com

Is the Drive from Anchorage to Seward Dangerous?

Positioned on an inlet on the Kenai Peninsula, by the glistening waters of Resurrection Bay, Seward is one of Alaska's most popular tourist destinations and serves as the gateway to Kenai Fjords National Park. It's easy to see why the two and a half hour drive from Anchorage to Seward is a tempting prospect for those visiting Alaska. But is it dangerous?
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
ANCHORAGE, AK
tourcounsel.com

Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall | Shopping mall in Alaska

Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy