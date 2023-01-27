An upcoming EV chip manufacturing plant in Germany is poised to finally tackle the chip shortage that has ravaged automakers worldwide. If one thing has become eminently clear over the past three years, it is the fact that the supply chains that bring us everything from cars to surgical masks are incredibly delicate and, further, can benefit from numerous points of origin. Perhaps nowhere has this been seen better than in the scramble for automotive computer chips in the wake of COVID-19 across the world in 2020. Now, according to a press release from German chip conglomerate ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF) and American chip maker Wolfspeed, the two will be collaborating to meet this demand with a new chip fabrication plant in Germany.

