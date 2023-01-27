Read full article on original website
EV owners report issue that “fries” cars when charging at Electrify America
A longtime EV owner and current Rivian R1T driver recently shared a rather disturbing incident while charging at an Electrify America station. The incident left the R1T “fried” and the owner stuck hours away from home. Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the first time that such an incident happened.
New Wolfspeed EV chip factory poised to tackle automotive chip shortage
An upcoming EV chip manufacturing plant in Germany is poised to finally tackle the chip shortage that has ravaged automakers worldwide. If one thing has become eminently clear over the past three years, it is the fact that the supply chains that bring us everything from cars to surgical masks are incredibly delicate and, further, can benefit from numerous points of origin. Perhaps nowhere has this been seen better than in the scramble for automotive computer chips in the wake of COVID-19 across the world in 2020. Now, according to a press release from German chip conglomerate ZF Friedrichshafen (ZF) and American chip maker Wolfspeed, the two will be collaborating to meet this demand with a new chip fabrication plant in Germany.
Tesla installs heavy-duty Sacmi machines at Gigafactory Texas’ cathode building
It appears that Tesla’s 4680 battery facility in Gigafactory Texas is receiving some crucial, heavy-duty equipment for the production of the company’s next-generation cells. This was hinted at by the delivery and installation of large, heavy-duty machinery from Sacmi at Giga Texas’ cathode building. Back in October,...
Tesla repair costs are causing insurance providers to write off low-mileage EVs: report
While Elon Musk noted during the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call that data from Tesla Insurance is helping the company minimize vehicle repair costs, the story seems different for Teslas that are covered by other insurance providers. As per a recent report, even low-mileage Teslas are already being written off by insurance companies.
Tesla Semi Details From Frito-Lay Visit: Powertrain, Interior, Charging
The Tesla Semi finally arrived, and it sure is a sight to be seen, especially with the artwork on various copies that were purchased by PepsiCo and its snack division, Frito-Lay. Much like nearly all Tesla's vehicles, the Semi debuted and is already being used, though we don't know nearly as much as we arguably should. Thankfully, the folks over at MotorTrend took a trip to secure some additional details.
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition
Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
Copart's management believes that higher used car prices can slow down its revenue growth, but fortunately, prices are coming back down. Copart has good profit margins and a history of using profits to strengthen competitive advantages. Management has a track record of allocating capital prudently. You’re reading a free article...
Tesla mulls EV production plant near new Mexico City Airport
Tesla’s next electric vehicle production plant could end up near the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), according to Mexican officials. Mexican Presidential Spokesman Jesus Ramirez said, “Tesla is looking at investing in that area to take advantage of AIFA,” as it could allow the company to export by air travel.
Tesla employee headcount balloons in 2022, countering tech sector layoffs
Tesla’s employee headcount grew by 23 percent in 2022, while other tech companies eliminated positions due to economic conditions. In 2022, layoffs hit the tech sector hard, as companies like Google, Twitter, Facebook/Meta, and others eliminated employees to save money with the threat of a recession looming. Tesla was...
The Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks Down 57% to 91% to Buy Before It Does
The Nasdaq Composite rarely falls two years in a row. It has only happened twice since its inception in 1971. The index soars by an average of 33% in the first positive year following a loss. That's potentially good news for 2023. These five beaten-down tech stocks could be among...
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices by as much as $5,900, countering Tesla
Ford announced this morning that it was slashing prices of all trims of its Ford Mustang Mach-E, while dramatically increasing production. Tesla’s aggressive price cut at the beginning of this month has caused massive waves within the automotive industry and the car market, as competitors and car sellers alike are forced to battle with the aggressive new pricing. Now, Ford has done just that by rapidly increasing production of its popular Mustang Mach-E EV SUV and subsequently slashing prices.
EV startup Arrival appoints new CEO, posts plan to lay off 50% of its workforce
UK-based electric vehicle startup Arrival has announced plans to lay off half of its workforce as part of its efforts to cut costs. The company also named Igor Torgov as its new CEO. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Torgov served as the executive vice president of digital at the electric vehicle company.
Rivian expected to layoff 6% of workforce following pressure from EV rivals
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is expected to layoff six percent of its workforce following pressure from EV rivals, which have cut prices significantly already in 2023, putting pressure on electric vehicle makers attempting to reach profitability. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, Rivian is axing six percent of its...
Tesla’s pricing and build quality to be examined by Sandy Munro
Automotive expert and teardown legend Sandy Munro will discuss Tesla’s advantages, the company’s build quality, and recent pricing changes this Thursday. Tesla Owners Club of Silicon Valley President John Stringer will meet with Tear Down Titan Munro to discuss Tesla’s advantage, price margins, and build quality. Stringer...
Volkswagen pondering battery facility in Canada: report
Volkswagen is reportedly considering Ontario, Canada, as a potential site for a dedicated battery facility. Reports suggest that the province is optimistic about the automaker’s plans, with Ontario reportedly offering investments and other incentives for the project. This was not the first time that the idea of a Volkswagen...
BMW recalls over 3,000 EVs for faulty pedestrian noisemaker
BMW of North America is recalling 3,431 i4 and iX electric vehicles due to the potential failure of its pedestrian warning noisemaker. In a recall notice on the NHTSA website, BMW said, “During vehicle start-up, the artificial sound generator control unit may experience a fault and fail to generate the external pedestrian warning sound.”
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
Tesla looks to grow its certified Solar Roof installation partners
Back in December, Tesla confirmed that its energy business had completed over half a million installations of solar panels and Solar Roof systems. This was a notable milestone, equal to ~4 GW of clean energy, but Tesla is not done, as its energy products like the Solar Roof are yet to see a ramp comparable to the company’s electric vehicles.
Tesla’s Elon Musk gives Cybertruck seal of approval after production beta review
It does appear that Tesla is steadily making progress in the development and upcoming production of the Cybertruck. This was hinted at by CEO Elon Musk, who noted that he recently reviewed the all-electric pickup truck’s production beta. Musk’s recent comment about the Cybertruck came as a response to...
