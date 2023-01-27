ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Evgeny Kuznetsov strikes in OT as Capitals clip Jackets

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams. Kuznetsov took a drop pass from Marcus Johansson and beat Joonas Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

Skidding Bruins renew rivalry with Maple Leafs before All-Star break

The Boston Bruins will be out to end their season-long three-game losing streak Wednesday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins, who have set a torrid pace this season, looked tired on Sunday in losing 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins are 1-2-1 so far in...
BOSTON, MA
Clayton News Daily

NHL roundup: Hurricanes storm back, edge Kings in OT

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from three goals down to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Brent Burns opened the scoring for Carolina with the game's only first-period goal....
RALEIGH, NC
Clayton News Daily

Hurricanes escape 3-goal hole, stun Kings in OT

Sebastian Aho scored on a power play with 53.8 seconds left in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from three goals down to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C. Brent Burns opened the scoring for Carolina with the game's only first-period goal....
RALEIGH, NC
Clayton News Daily

Clippers take advantage of turnovers to rally past Bulls

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and Paul George notched a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a 108-103 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Los Angeles capitalized on 20 Chicago turnovers to improve to 2-1 on a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy