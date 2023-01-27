ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robbers Are Targeting Victims In $1,000 Canada Goose Jackets: Reports

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Canada Goose jacket. Photo Credit: Gabrielle Nobre

A Howard University student got his property back after a group of three “bad actors” targeted him and stole his Canada Goose winter jacket earlier this week, following a recent troubling trend that has plagued the area.

Several suspects are in custody and could face charges after being apprehended for a brazen broad day robbery in a busy crowd near campus on Georgia Avenue NW on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“While walking amongst a crowd of onlookers and witnesses, a student was robbed earlier today by several masked attackers who pulled up in a car, took his coat, and fled the scene in a matter of seconds,” Howard University Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Marcus Lyles said.

According to Lyles, within hours, investigators apprehended multiple suspects with an assist from the students who were in the area at the time the student was robbed.

“This student was doing what all Bison usually do on a Tuesday afternoon; walking in a highly-trafficked community area in the middle of the day when three bad actors decided that traffic and pedestrian cameras, witnesses, and broad daylight were not enough for them to deter or reconsider committing a heinous crime,” he continued.

The Howard University incident follows a recent trend of thieves targeting Canada Goose jackets, which can sell for hundreds of dollars, according to NBC Washington. There have reportedly been several other instances where robbers went after jackets, including at least one robbery involving young children.

Jackets are also being stolen from waiting rooms, fitness centers, and other public areas the report notes, prompting police to issue an alert to be cautious.

In this case, however, investigators were able to track down the student’s jacket, and it has since been returned to him following the robbery.

 “Because of the students who attempted to help him, those who have provided information to our investigators, and those who have expressed support publicly and privately for DPS and our campus safety culture, the student’s property has been returned,” Lyles stated.

“I am grateful for the tireless spirit of the Bison community that works at every level to solve disparities that move individuals to make bad choices or commit illegal criminal acts.”

Comments / 10

Joshua Powell
3d ago

Old news. They’ve been doing this for the past 15 years. Let me guess; one wealthy/fortunate victim with the coat gets robbed now it’s ohh so devastating. The average DC native who couldn’t actually afford the coats that end up obtaining the coats which tend to be used as a flashy statement rather then buying for a self investment are being robbed as they wear them on the bus and trains. In the early 2000s it was “Northface”. Now it’s “Canada Goose” or “Moose knuckle” coats🙄

Tanya Ramey
3d ago

Okay, so was this a movie set? The word “actors” is a poor choice for criminals; call them by their name. By the way, my wallet has never heard of Canada Goose, but if he wanted to wear that jacket, that was his business, but unfortunately, it was almost someone else’s…

