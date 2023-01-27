Read full article on original website
Just M
4d ago
Prayers this sweet baby never ever has to be around these evil people again. I hope and pray you get a loving home and heal completely. These monsters both deserve life in prison.
Reply
3
Tom Stark
4d ago
Prayers for that baby, some jailhouse justice for those two parents.
Reply(1)
11
Rebecca Barlow
4d ago
wow p.o.s need death!!!! that poor poor INOCENT baby God rest your hands on this baby with healing an no more pain and forever more safe! IN JESUS NAME AMEN.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson firefighter has been placed on leave after being arrested for domestic battery. The Anderson Fire Department confirmed that firefighter Tyler Long has been placed on administrative leave pending an executive session with the Anderson Board of Public Works. Long was arrested over the weekend and charged with criminal confinement with […]
Muncie man sentenced for seducing juvenile
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware Circuit Court has convicted 56-year-old Douglass Howard of child seduction. According to court documents, Howard was arrested for attempting to convince a juvenile boy to engage in sexual acts with him. The perpetrator was initially arrested on Jan. 16, 2020. The incident involving Howard and the victim occurred in October 2017 […]
Muncie parents arrested after baby found with several fractured bones
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie mother and father after police said their 5-month-old daughter suffered several broken bones and a brain bleed. According to an arrest probable cause affadavit, Austin Choate brought his baby to the emergency room Thursday night for a possible broken arm. Doctors scanned the baby’s bones and found two broken legs, 15 rib fractures, two skull fractures, and bilateral bleeding in the brain.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested for armed carjacking on NW side
Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers’ rookie star. Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery. Anderson firefighter arrested for domestic battery. CBS4 investigates violence in Indianapolis bars. Violent crime plagues some Indy bars, yet the state does little to enforce...
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
INDIANAPOLIS – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting could’ve been behind bars on a weapons charge. Instead, the suspect paid a $150 cash bond and allegedly killed a 20-year-old man just days later. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard this week on preliminary charges of murder and robbery in the death of […]
Driver involved in deadly crash in school crosswalk in court Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS — Torrell King is one of two suspects charged in a September 2021 crash at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue that killed 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield. Police say King and Meah Sargent, who was 17 years old at the time, were in a road rage incident and driving aggressively. Court documents say the two were headed west on Washington Street when they approached a red light at the intersection of Ritter Avenue. Those documents say both drivers hit two different cars. The car Sargent crashed into rammed Crutchfield, her mother, Cassandra, and a crossing guard.
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets Pacers’ rookie star...
WTHR
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
Infant Boy Dies Month After Woman Allegedly Kidnapped Him and His Twin Brother
An infant has died a month after police recovered him and his twin brother from an alleged kidnapper. Though authorities did not initially explain how Ky’Air Thomas died, a family member reportedly said that the boys’ mother was feeding them and there was an accident. “I am like...
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
Fox 59
1 of twins in Ohio Amber Alert has died
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Sweet and savory peanut butter dishes with Kelsey …. Sweet...
wrtv.com
1 dead after being found shot in apartment complex near Brebeuf Jesuit, St. Vincent Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being found shot in an apartment complex near Brebeuf Jesuit and St. Vincent Hospital. According to police, a person was located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive with gunshot wounds after being called to the scene for a person shot just after 1 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Increase in deadly house fires
In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. In the first 30 days of 2023, six people are dead after four fatal house fires. The fatalities already match all of 2022. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage...
cbs4indy.com
Police discuss deadly shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023. Indianapolis Metropolitan police discuss the deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on Jan. 30, 2023. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient meets …. Amid ongoing recovery, teenage burn patient...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield man arrested by FBI for false threats to blow up an airplane
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man is accused of threatening to blow up an airplane that he was a passenger on in early October. FBI agents arrested 35-year-old Keith Diemer on Tuesday morning in Indianapolis for his involvement in providing hoaxes and other false information. According to the U.S. Department...
cbs4indy.com
3 Indy men accused of spotlighting deer during roadside hunt in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers arrested three Indianapolis men accused of using a spotlight to hunt and kill a deer at night. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 34-year-old Biak Sang, 30-year-old Hrang Lian and 32-year-old Ro Hmung Lian face misdemeanor charges of illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, jacklighting, shooting from a public roadway and hunting without the consent of the landowner.
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
Comments / 12