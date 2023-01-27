ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZrhL_0kTmJlOc00
Richard Montgomery High School Photo Credit: Image capture © 2022 Google

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say

The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.

Rockville City Police responded after reports of an assault at Richard Montgomery High School during school hours. Investigators learned that the Gaithersburg high school students were let into the school by Richard Montgomery High School students.

The school was on a brief lockdown after the assault.

The three teen boys were charged with Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents which took place on January 13, 2023, are asked to contact the Rockville City Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938.

Comments / 18

BatDance_$$$
3d ago

If someone tries to talk you into going into another room or a secluded area, don't do it! That goes for adults too.

Reply
11
"splah"
3d ago

You can't always blame it on the parents. You can lead a child to water but they not always gonna Drink it. Some people just can't be reached.

Reply
6
 

