Sebastian, FL

cbs12.com

Motorcyclist thrown off bike, killed after trying to pass sedan: FHP

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a car and was flung from bike in Okeechobee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was traveling behind a Chevy Malibu on SW 16th Ave. The motorcyclist crossed a double yellow painted line and entered the opposite lane, in an attempt to pass the Chevy Malibu.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
WPBF News 25

21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Snook, pompano, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead at the Sebastian Inlet

This week’s fishing report at the Sebastian Inlet unveils a lot of activity on both the North and South Jetties in Sebastian, Florida. Many anglers told Sebastian Daily they caught catch & release snook, jack crevalles, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum, and pompano. Our forecast this week shows great weather for fishing until a cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, potentially bringing some thunderstorms.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash

More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
ORCHID, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES

January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

PSLPD: Three Arrested; Cocaine, Gun, and Cash Seized During Search

Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

JJ Manning’s, Pareidolia, Tiki Bar among best health inspections in Jan. 2023

JJ Mannings, Pareidolia Brewing Co., and the Tiki Bar & Grill are among businesses with the lowest number of violations for January 2023 in Sebastian, Florida. Almost all the restaurants in Sebastian received violations for no proof of required state-approved employee training. Every employee must be trained on correct food handling and hygiene practices.
SEBASTIAN, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
click orlando

Brevard County crash closes northbound lanes of I-95, traffic cam shows

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Brevard County closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Monday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. On Monday around 5 p.m., FDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 204 and traffic is backed up before that point on State Road 524.
Bay News 9

Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

