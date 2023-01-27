Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Experience the thrill of an indoor ski jump.MoonSan Diego, CA
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist thrown off bike, killed after trying to pass sedan: FHP
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a car and was flung from bike in Okeechobee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was traveling behind a Chevy Malibu on SW 16th Ave. The motorcyclist crossed a double yellow painted line and entered the opposite lane, in an attempt to pass the Chevy Malibu.
WPBF News 25
21-year-old dies in Fort Pierce motorcycle crash involving SUV
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 21-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash involving an SUV in Fort Pierce Monday morning. Police said the crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Edwards Road and South U.S. Highway 1. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The driver...
cbs12.com
Gas leak in Fort Pierce temporarily closes surrounding businesses
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak in Fort Pierce had nearby residents seeking shelter indoors. The St. Lucie County Fire District said the gas leak was called in just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When crews arrived to US-1 and Boston Ave., they worked to control the leak and turn it over to the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after being hit while riding his bicycle in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning. Port St. Lucie police say they responded to a call around 6:45 at SW California Boulevard and SW Idaho Lane. On scene, authorities...
cw34.com
Man's body found on the side of the road in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's body was found on the side of the road in Vero Beach, leading investigators to determine how he died and how he got there. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Monday afternoon, the man's body was located off of State Road 60 and Mile Marker 8, east of the Turnpike and Yeehaw Junction.
sebastiandaily.com
Snook, pompano, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead at the Sebastian Inlet
This week’s fishing report at the Sebastian Inlet unveils a lot of activity on both the North and South Jetties in Sebastian, Florida. Many anglers told Sebastian Daily they caught catch & release snook, jack crevalles, Spanish mackerel, sheepshead, black drum, and pompano. Our forecast this week shows great weather for fishing until a cold front moves in on Friday afternoon, potentially bringing some thunderstorms.
veronews.com
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle. Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday. The incident caused great concern and...
click orlando
2 arrested in Christmas attack on 82-year-old woman in Brevard senior living facility
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested after an elderly woman in a Brevard County senior living facility was found with bruises on Christmas, according to arrest warrants. Police said that an 82-year-old woman in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge was discovered with...
click orlando
19-year-old arrested in shooting near Cocoa gas station, sheriff’s office says
COCOA, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man for a shooting near a Cocoa-area gas station over the weekend. Terrance Skinner, Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the shooting, which happened Saturday in a wooded area near the Chevron gas station at 600 Clearlake Road.
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES
January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
wqcs.org
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Three Arrested; Cocaine, Gun, and Cash Seized During Search
Port St. Lucie - Friday January 27, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police arrested three people after executing a search warrant during which cocaine, was found floating in a toilet. PSLPD Detectives responded to a complaint of drugs being sold. They obtained a search warrant and Special Investigations Division Detectives along with the SWAT and K9 units went to a house in the 200-BLK of SW Molloy St.
sebastiandaily.com
JJ Manning’s, Pareidolia, Tiki Bar among best health inspections in Jan. 2023
JJ Mannings, Pareidolia Brewing Co., and the Tiki Bar & Grill are among businesses with the lowest number of violations for January 2023 in Sebastian, Florida. Almost all the restaurants in Sebastian received violations for no proof of required state-approved employee training. Every employee must be trained on correct food handling and hygiene practices.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL
A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
click orlando
Brevard County crash closes northbound lanes of I-95, traffic cam shows
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash in Brevard County closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Monday night, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. On Monday around 5 p.m., FDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 204 and traffic is backed up before that point on State Road 524.
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
Bay News 9
Two arrests made in Brevard County elder abuse case
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla — Two employees at a Rockledge area senior living facility have been arrested. Detectives said an employee is accused of the abuse, and his boss is accused of trying to cover it up. What You Need To Know. Two senior living facility employees have been charged.
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
Comments / 0