Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Wrecking Buffalo: 510 Niagara Street

While an apartment building at 507 Niagara Street returns to life, a three-story commercial building could have an opposite fate. The Buffalo Preservation Board will make a recommendation on a demolition permit filed for 510 Niagara Street. The building was the subject of an “Opportunity Knocks” post three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Town officials take step forward for Amherst Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a step forward in the process of transforming the Amherst Boulevard Mall into a redesign. The Town held a brief public hearing on eminent domain to approve the measure, in order to take over the mall for a short period of time, Monday evening.
buffalorising.com

2023 Buffalo Auto Show

Each year, the Buffalo Auto Show features the newest cars to hit the road, but there’s a lot more than simply cars to check out. In 2023, visitors can look forward to an array of cool installations and events, including EVs, a pet rescue organization, and street legal Low Speed Vehicles* (LSVs). Here are some of the show’s spotlight attractions:
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

Parcel 0 –Reporter Investigates City’s Fight With NFR Over Best Use – Data Center or Events Center

A battle is heating up in Niagara Falls, NY. It is a fight over property rights, the government’s use of eminent domain to force the sale of private property, and the highest and best use for a property that is a gateway location for both the City and for a private development company with substantial holding, which owns the contested property.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Broken water line causes flooding near Love Canal

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A broken water line caused flooding in the area around Love Canal in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, officials said. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that the water was from a six-inch drinking water line, that area being under the jurisdiction of the Niagara Falls Water […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY

