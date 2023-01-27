ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

As GOP decides how closely to embrace Trump, Ronna McDaniel wins contentious election to stay party chair

By David Jackson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xNOn_0kTmIaiq00
Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara, AP

The Republican National Committee re-elected chair Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term Friday, passing over challengers who wanted to move the party further to the right and forge a closer embrace of former President Donald Trump.

Defending her record in a earlier speech to RNC delegates, McDaniel declared victory by pledging to unify the party and claiming that "the Democrats are going to hear us in 2024."

McDaniel, first nominated for the job by Trump in late 2016, claimed victory from the 168-member committee in an election held in the shadow of the former president and his emerging 2024 presidential campaign.

The secret-ballot vote capped the RNC's three-day winter meeting at a beach resort in Dana Point, Calif.

Party battle: Under the shadows of Trump and 2024, the Republican Party faces a contentious leadership fight

The beginning: Trump picks Ronna Romney McDaniel as RNC head

The challengers: Dhillon and Lindell

California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell – also Trump backers – challenged McDaniel by arguing that the party needs new leadership after losing the presidency and the U.S. Senate in the past two elections.

On Friday, pledging party unity, McDaniel called Dhillon and Lindell to the stage to thank them for the race.

"The Democrats are going to hear us in 2024," McDaniel told the cheering crowd

Trump had stayed neutral in the race, saying the candidates would have to fight it out among themselves.

McDaniel's fourth term – a record for the modern Republican Party – comes in the wake of Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election , losses by Trump candidates in the 2022 congressional races , and Trump's announcement that he will seek the presidency again in 2024 .

Her win capped the most contentious RNC race in two decades.

Dhillon, a former official with the California Republican Party, was particularly aggressive in seeking votes and attacking McDaniel over the party's performance. She also racked up high profile endorsements, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis – a potential 2024 presidential candidate himself – and Kari Lake , who lost last year's governor's race in Arizona.

"This is the first RNC race where every endorsement vote of a Republican group nationally demanded change," Dhillon tweeted before Friday's vote. "I am that change."

In an interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, DeSantis said: "I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC."

Sticking with McDaniel

Most of Dhillon's big-name endorsers were not members of the Republican National Committee , however.

Most of that group – the voters – stuck with McDaniel, who has won praise for working with state and local parties as well as rank-and-file Republicans.

McDaniel had more than 100 endorsements at the start of the race late last year, more that enough to prevail.

Lindell, an outspoken 2020 election denier, never seemed to get traction in the RNC race.

The secret-ballot election took place at a general session, but members did not have to disclose who they voted for.

The Trump factor

McDaniel begins her latest term leading a party with divisions over Trump and his 2024 campaign.

The Trump campaign: Donald Trump plans campaign stops targeting Republican opponents – and prosecutors

Trump v. DeSantis: OnPolitics: Trump's GOP support craters, poll shows. Here's who is on the rise for 2024.

In a survey of all 168 RNC members, The New York Times reported , "just four offered an unabashed endorsement of Mr. Trump’s 2024 campaign. Twenty said the former president should not be the party’s nominee. An additional 35 said they would like to see a big primary field or declined to state their position on Mr. Trump. The remainder did not respond to messages."

Trump's dominance of the party has been vexatious for McDaniel in her role as party leader.

Over the years, some Republicans have said that McDaniel has tilted the party too much in favor of Trump; at other times, some have said McDaniel hasn't helped Trump enough.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: As GOP decides how closely to embrace Trump, Ronna McDaniel wins contentious election to stay party chair

Comments / 610

Stroles
4d ago

She admitted to knowing about trump’s fake elector scheme. Says a lot about her lack of character. Which is a requirement for GQP. That and having no ethics or moralCompass.

Reply(25)
113
Comfortable Numb
4d ago

why do so many right wing Republicans want to do away with democracy and follow Trump down the biggest swamp of all Authoritarian rule

Reply(76)
74
Viva Satire!
4d ago

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell responded by claiming the Election was Stolen from him, and then had a private conference with his Campaign Manager, his Favorite Pillow "Betty".

Reply(41)
63
Related
OK! Magazine

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
News Breaking LIVE

Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.
Victor

Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Joseph Godwin

As Biden Steals The Limelight Away From Trump – His Popularity Declines

Over the past few years, President Joe Biden's political status has tremendously profited from his successor Donald Trump's refusal to relinquish the spotlight. It's one of the reasons. Notwithstanding the president's low support rating, Biden's Democratic Party had one of the finest midterm elections last autumn for a party that owned the White House.
NBC News

Eyes on 2024: A granite cold reception for Trump?

Former President Donald Trump heads to South Carolina and New Hampshire on Saturday, and NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports that some Granite State Republicans are not excited about his candidacy, especially after Trump-aligned candidates lost both House seats and the state’s Senate race last year. GOP Gov. Chris...
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

763K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy