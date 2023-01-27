Read full article on original website
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident
This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?. There appears to be a local case of law enforcement asserting their dominance in the public square, and in a school setting in a forceful way. Some might call a response from no less than six to eight Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies to an area childcare facility excessive.
