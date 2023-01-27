ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins 25-State Lawsuit on New Biden Administration Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Their Clients’ Retirement Money to ESG Investments

By Alyssa Brouillet
rcreader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
rcreader.com

Short-Form Video Contest #whatsupwithiowa

DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 31, 2023) — Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans — especially younger Iowans. One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA), together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process. To that end, OHFQCA is offering five $300 prizes for the best and most viewed short-form videos by Iowans 26-and-under highlighting one or more of the following progressive issues:
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds's STEM Advisory Council Announces 37 New STEM BEST® + HD Program Partners

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (January 31, 2023) — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 37 Iowa school districts will join or in some cases expand the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The program helps introduce students to businesses and career opportunities in Iowa, while also gaining career-ready skills. Including the latest honorees, 155 partnerships have been created or expanded since STEM BEST launched in 2014.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces Funding to Clear Veterans Trust Fund Backlog

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 31, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved more than $440,000 to cover a backlog of Iowa Veterans Trust Fund (IVTF) grants that were approved by the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs between March 3, 2021, and November 3, 2022, before the program was temporarily suspended due to insufficient funds. The funds are from the state’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, through the American Rescue Plan Act.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy