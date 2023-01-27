Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins 25-State Lawsuit on New Biden Administration Rule Allowing Asset Managers to Direct Their Clients’ Retirement Money to ESG Investments

Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Joins 24 Governors in Joint Letter to Biden in Opposition of Revised WOTUS Definition
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 30, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds and 24 other governors sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden voicing their opposition to a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the revised definition of “Water of the United States” (WOTUS). “The...
rcreader.com
Iowa Association for Justice Trial Lawyers Donate Over $16,260 to Dementia Friendly Iowa
Pictured first row (left to right): Tyler Adams, Regan Slater, Lisa Davis-Cook, Shannon Aceto. Back Row (left to right): John Lageman, Kelsey Heckert, Scott Brown, Andrew Mertens, Brad Lint, Meghan Zimmerman (from Dementia Friendly Iowa), Erik Luthens, Erin Tucker, Devin Kelly, and Stuart Higgins. DES MOINES, IOWA (January 30, 2023)...
rcreader.com
Short-Form Video Contest #whatsupwithiowa
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 31, 2023) — Iowa state government is becoming increasingly reactionary on issues important to most Iowans — especially younger Iowans. One Human Family QCA (OHFQCA), together with the Coalition for a More Just Iowa, seeks to change that narrative by engaging more young people in the political process. To that end, OHFQCA is offering five $300 prizes for the best and most viewed short-form videos by Iowans 26-and-under highlighting one or more of the following progressive issues:
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds's STEM Advisory Council Announces 37 New STEM BEST® + HD Program Partners
CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (January 31, 2023) — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced 37 Iowa school districts will join or in some cases expand the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The program helps introduce students to businesses and career opportunities in Iowa, while also gaining career-ready skills. Including the latest honorees, 155 partnerships have been created or expanded since STEM BEST launched in 2014.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces Funding to Clear Veterans Trust Fund Backlog
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 31, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved more than $440,000 to cover a backlog of Iowa Veterans Trust Fund (IVTF) grants that were approved by the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs between March 3, 2021, and November 3, 2022, before the program was temporarily suspended due to insufficient funds. The funds are from the state’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, through the American Rescue Plan Act.
rcreader.com
Justin Sehlin of Bettendorf, Iowa, Named to Gustavus Adolphus College's 2022 Fall Semester Dean's List
SAINT PETER, MINNESOTA (January 31, 2023) — The Fall Semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade-point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2022. The...
