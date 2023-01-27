Read full article on original website
Grocers Expand Into Convenience Stores to Drive Sales of Essentials
As consumers shift to making smaller, more frequent food purchases, grocers are adjusting accordingly. Specifically, several grocery brands have been turning to convenience retail and other smaller-format models to meet consumers’ last-minute needs without the costs associated with running a full-on supermarket. Most recently, grocery retailer and food distributor SpartanNash made an announcement Monday (Jan. 30) that spotlights a new focus on the convenience store space.
Steve Madden to Expand GCC Footprint via Joint Venture
Apparel Group and Steve Madden have entered into a joint venture. The Dubai-based retail group has signed an agreement with the U.S. fashion company to expand the brand’s global footprint, according to a Friday (Jan. 27) press release that appeared in Zawya and other news outlets. The release said...
Tech Subscription Platform Raylo Secures $136M Loan
The London-based tech subscription startup Raylo has secured a £110 million ($135.64 million) loan. As reported by tech funding news on Tuesday (Jan. 31), the debt facility is provided by NatWest bank and Quilam Capital. According to the article, Raylo will use the funds to fuel its growth and expand its product portfolio.
Merchant Incentives, Rewards Boost UAE Shopper Satisfaction 11% YOY
For the second year in a row, the UAE has topped PYMNTS’ Global Digital Shopping Index. The findings of the 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration, show that consumers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — compared to those in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico and India — experienced the least friction when shopping and paying for grocery and retail products.
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
Kroger Sees Brick-and-Mortar Shoppers Supplementing In-Store Experience with Digital Deals
Grocers can leverage digital to drive engagement even with grocery customers shopping in stores. In fact, many brick-and-mortar-only customers are turning to digital technologies to improve their shopping experiences, as Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger, observed in an interview with PYMNTS.
Monzo Revenue Surges 250% as UK Neobanks Talk Up Profitability
Monzo is one step closer to achieving annual profitability by the end of this year. The firm’s latest earnings show that the U.K.-based neobank’s annualized revenues increased by 250% to 440 million pounds (about $542 million) in the year to December 2022. The figures, first reported by Sifted...
Stripe Nearing Fundraise Valuing It at $55B-$60B
Stripe is reportedly nearing a deal to raise $3 billion from its existing investors. The Information reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the deal would value the payment platform at between $55 billion and $60 billion. The company is pursuing the deal in order to give liquidity to employees who have...
BigCommerce and Balance Team to Simplify B2B eCommerce
Payments platform Balance and eCommerce platform BigCommerce have teamed to help merchants scale their B2B payments. Balance announced in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner. The partnership will see Balance provide BigCommerce merchants with access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.
Shopper Awareness of Retailers' Digital Features Impacts Preference
Features offered by merchants heavily influence shopper loyalty, but there are caveats, such as making sure consumers know features are available. According to findings in the new PYMNTS and Cybersource report, 2023 Global Digital Shopping Index (GDSI), the best measure of shopper satisfaction is their perception of features that assist their journeys and save them money.
McDonald’s Leverages Rewards App to Mitigate Inflationary Trade-Down
As consumers remain concerned about inflation, McDonald’s is seeing smaller orders and a trade-down to grocery. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant noted on a call with analysts Tuesday (Jan. 31) discussing its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that, while the brand benefits from a widespread perception of affordability, it is not immune to inflation-related trade-down.
ProducePay Adds Virtual Storefronts to Global Produce Industry Marketplace
ProducePay has added a virtual storefront feature to its marketplace for the global produce industry. With the new Storefront, growers can create a personalized online destination through which they can market directly to global buyers, ProducePay said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “The introduction of this new feature...
Grocers Step up Delivery Efforts to Retain Their Customers
Grocers that do not offer delivery, PYMNTS research reveals, risk alienating their customers. Since the initial outbreak of the pandemic, grocery delivery adoption has been on the rise, and where once even major players relied on Instacart for fulfillment, now large grocers are expanding their in-house delivery businesses. Take, for...
Crypto Exchanges Face Uphill Battle for EU Regulatory Approval
As European regulators crack down on unlicensed crypto exchanges, gaining approval is proving challenging. Last week, for instance, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank, announced that it had fined the crypto exchange Coinbase €3.325 million (about $3.6 million) for operating in the country without a license prior to the firm being granted one in September of last year.
UK Loyalty Card Data Offers Consumers Early Diagnostic Insights
Researchers have suggested that loyalty card data could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier. Recent results published from the Cancer Loyalty Card Study (CLOCS), led by scientists at Imperial College London, shows that over-the-counter purchases of pain and indigestion medication were higher in women who were subsequently diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Banks Want to Prove They Can Innovate Digital Wallets, But Can They?
One of the worst-kept secrets in payments was finally confirmed last week. That’s when Early Warning Services (EWS) announced its plans to launch a digital bank wallet in the second half of 2023 to challenge PayPal and named a former Mastercard exec as the CEO to lead the initiative. EWS is the digital payments platform owned by Bank of America, Capital One, J.P. Morgan, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. EWS operates the Zelle P2P network.
2023 Revs Up to Become Connected Cars’ Milestone Year
This year, the rubber meets the road for connected cars. A slew of partnerships and announcements in just the first few weeks of 2023 show that all parts of the ecosystem — the payments firms, the software providers, the dealers and of course the automakers themselves — seek value in enabling vehicles to connect with all facets of everyday commerce and social interaction.
Report: Smartphone and PC Shipments to Fall in 2023
Device shipments will decline this year as cash-strapped consumers postpone smartphone and computer purchases. That’s according to a forecast released Tuesday (Jan. 31) by research firm Gartner, which projects sales of phones and PCs will fall for the second straight year. It’s a decline that’s happening as consumers reprioritize their spending as their buying power is reduced.
US Grocers Lead Global Demand for Online Order and Pickup
When it comes to eCommerce pickup orders, PYMNTS research shows U.S. grocers at the forefront. With the disproportionate adoption of the channel, American grocery retailers are leading the way on creating a quick and convenient pickup experience, be it in stores or from the comfort of consumers’ vehicles. All...
PayPal Cuts 2,000 Jobs to Further Right-Size the Business
PayPal is laying off 2,000 employees as part of a transformation that includes cost-cutting. The reductions will amount to 7% of the firm’s global workforce and will occur over the coming weeks, PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) message to employees. These and...
