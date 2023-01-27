Read full article on original website
Dorris Lemond Dodd
Dorris Lemond Dodd, age 79, resident of the Kirk Community and husband of Carolyn Anthony Dodd, departed this life Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023 at Christian Care Center in Bolivar, Tennessee. Dorris was born June 11, 1943 in Bolivar, the son of the late James Enlow Dodd and Ellouise Brown...
Patti Bishop Foster
Memorial services for Patti Bishop Foster, 70, will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Rodger Graham officiating. Interment will follow at a later time at Mixie Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm until service time. All visitations will be at the funeral home. Mrs. Foster, a Mail Carrier/Clerk for the United States Postal Service, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on August 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to `Pat Bishop, Sr. and Patti Jean Bishop Sayle. She was a member of the Church of Christ, active with the Carroll County Fair’s Dog Show, coached softball, a “Big” Tennessee Vols fan, and loved the Lady Vols. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 31 years Lewis Foster, and a son Chad Turman.
Salvation Army brings new sports program to East Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Some youth in the community laced up their shoes and put their skills to the test. Several Hub city youth met at the T.R. White Community Center for a soccer clinic. The Salvation Army of Jackson has started a Youth Soccer Program in East Jackson for kids...
Betty Bond Livingston Carvin
Our beloved Mother, Betty Bond Livingston Carvin, died on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the age of 88. Betty was born and raised in Brownsville, Tennessee, and married the love of her life, James Hart Carvin, Sr., in 1949. Betty and James were together 70 years at the time of his death in 2019. All three of their children were born in Brownsville.
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
GALLERY: Demo day kicks off remodel at local dealership
JACKSON, Tenn. — Allen Samuels is taking aim at meeting their customer’s expectations. The team held a demolition event to kick off the remodel of their dealership. The Jackson Chamber, along with several other groups, were present for the event. Allen Samuels Group plans to completely demolish their...
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter visits Jackson students
JACKSON, Tenn. — Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June gave students at Jackson Christian School a special show. The critically-acclaimed songstress recently wrote a children’s book called, “Somebody to Love: The Story of Valerie June’s Sweet Little Baby Banjolele.”. It tells the story of how June came...
Second round of freezing rain expected across Middle Tennessee
Another round of freezing rain, sleet and some snow is possible across Middle Tennessee Tuesday into Wednesday.
LIFELINE releases list of February 2023 mobile blood drives
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has released a list of their upcoming blood drives for February 2023. First Baptist Church in Somerville on Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Union University in Jackson on Feb. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can check out...
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
Crews ready has second day of ice sticks to West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The second round of winter weather has already started, and after getting through the first round of rain, electric crews are preparing for another night of winter precipitation. Energy crews are bringing in even more staff to be fully prepared for any outages over the next...
Crews prep for second round of winter weather
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local officials talked about preparation be done to prepare the area for a second day of winter weather. “Right now we are pre-salting. The moisture on the street is just right to kind of a pre-treat with salt, rock salt,” said Johnny Weddle, the Superintendent of the Street Department in Jackson.
Ice Storm to Impact West Tennessee in a Few Waves!
The line where the rain is turning over to freezing rain is sitting from the northern Madison county border running diagonal down to Memphis. That line will slowly move southward tonight as the cold air drops in from the north. The freezing rain should start around 10pm in Jackson and continue until sunrise. A wide spread 1/4″ of ice is coming tonight and some locations north of Jackson could see close to 1/2″ of ice.
VIDEO: Jackson home fire investigated as arson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department reports an arson in the Hub City. Around 10:30 Sunday evening, tipsters alerted us to a fire at a home in midtown Jackson. According to the JPD, the fire occurred at a home in the 200 block of Dancy Street. Video from...
Peabody High student removed after gun found
TRENTON, Tenn. — A local student was removed from school after a concerning discovery. Monday morning, tipsters alerted us to an incident at Peabody High School. According to Tim Haney, Director of Schools for the Trenton Special School District, Peabody administration received information that a student was in possession of a gun.
Man shot to death by deputy after standoff in Dyersburg, TBI says
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A deputy with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a man after a standoff in Dyersburg, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Earlier that day, the TBI said...
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/30/23 – 1/31/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/30/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/31/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Program to promote health for those with chronic conditions
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new grant will allow people an all new way to get into shape. The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department staff will soon be offering a new way to stay fit. This is thanks to a grant provided from the National Recreation and Park...
Conger gives 2023 State of the City address
JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 State of the City address was held Tuesday in Jackson. Mayor Scott Conger spoke on the future of Jackson and what he hopes to accomplish this year. Conger addressed housing needs in the Hub City, saying we still have a housing shortage despite the approval of 750 new lots.
Man killed in Dyer County officer-involved shooting
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Dyer County. According to the TBI, 50-year-old Terry Noel was killed by gunfire after an incident on Sunday afternoon. The TBI says around 2:30 p.m., deputies arrived at a home in the 3400 block...
