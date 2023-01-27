Read full article on original website
Man wanted on multiple arrest warrants allegedly runs from troopers
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say fled from a traffic stop and is wanted on multiple arrest warrants. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 18 around 6:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 901 in Schuylkill County. Police say, Dale Hart, 39, of […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Facing Charges After Leading Police on Peach Mountain Pursuit
A Pottsville man is facing charges after he led State Police on a pursuit on Peach Mountain last week. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 11:20pm, Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Clair Avenue in Norwegian Township.
Luzerne County man facing drug charges
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say
Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
WOLF
PSP vehicle involved in Ashland crash
ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is being cited following a crash involving a PSP vehicle on Monday night. According to State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets in Ashland around 7:15 PM. Officials say a trooper was driving on Centre...
Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
County coroner identifies victim of fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night. The Luzerne County
skooknews.com
Shamokin Man with Active Warrants Flees State Troopers in Schuylkill County
A Shamokin man is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police after he fled Troopers earlier this month. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, around 6:30pm, Dale Hart, 39, of Shamokin fled on foot from a traffic stop near the intersection of Sunbury Road (Route 901) and Buckhorn Road in Foster Township.
Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
skooknews.com
Tamaqua Police Looking to Identify Suspect Who Stole Donation Box
The Tamaqua Police Department is looking to identify the suspect who stole a donation box on Tuesday morning. According to Police, the theft occurred around 7:11am, at Hope's Market on Broad Street when the pictured suspect stole an "Animal donation box". Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect...
Victims ID'd In Fatal Upper Macungie Crash: Coroner
Officials have identified the two men killed in an accident on a rural Lehigh County road Sunday evening. Christoper C. Schaffer, 25, and Patrick A. Phyrillas, 22, both of Reading, were passengers in a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on Jan. 29, said county Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a release.
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Man Charged for Trespassing on Several Properties Around Borough
A Shenandoah man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after numerous reports of him trespassing on various properties around the borough since November. According to court documents filed by the Shenandoah Police Department, Joseph Velousky, 36, of Shenandoah is facing 16 counts of criminal trespass after trespassing onto property he was not permitted to be on, which included Ateeco/Mrs. T's Pierogies, the borough Post Office, and the Shenandoah Valley School District.
skooknews.com
State Police Investigating Shooting on Route 61 near Orwigsburg
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a shooting that occurred on Route 61 Friday evening. According to investigating officer Trooper Bedford, around 6:00pm, the victim was driving southbound on Route 61 in the area of the Freeze Ice Cream parlor when a confrontation occurred with another vehicle.
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month. Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20. Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous...
Underage Drunk Lititz Man Goes Over 100 MPH In 35 Zone Ejecting Three Passengers, Police Say
A 20-year drunk man going 108 miles per hour in a marked 35 zone, sheared off a utility pole and ejected his three passengers, authorities announced in a release on Friday, January 27. Spencer James Campbell of Lititz told the police he "lost control while negotiating a curve in the...
2 dead following Lehigh County crash involving tractor trailer, coroner says (UPDATE)
Two people are dead following a crash Sunday afternoon along Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said. Upper Macungie Township police said the crash occurred at 4:02 p.m. at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard/ Route 222 and Folk Road. A sedan traveling south on...
