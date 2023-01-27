ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

WBRE

Luzerne County man facing drug charges

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers arrested a man after they say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 2:00 a.m., troopers pulled over a car in the area of Commerce Drive and Barletta Road in Hazle Township. Police say they […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Monroe County crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a deadly crash where police say he was driving drunk and tried covering up what happened by moving the victim’s body. The trial for 36-year-old Thomas Patti of Shawnee, wrapped up Friday and he was found guilty […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP vehicle involved in Ashland crash

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is being cited following a crash involving a PSP vehicle on Monday night. According to State Police, the crash happened at the intersection of 18th Street and Centre Streets in Ashland around 7:15 PM. Officials say a trooper was driving on Centre...
ASHLAND, PA
WBRE

Man killed in overnight Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead in Wilkes-Barre Monday. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Monday around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired. As police were responding they say […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
skooknews.com

Shamokin Man with Active Warrants Flees State Troopers in Schuylkill County

A Shamokin man is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police after he fled Troopers earlier this month. According to Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven Barracks, on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, around 6:30pm, Dale Hart, 39, of Shamokin fled on foot from a traffic stop near the intersection of Sunbury Road (Route 901) and Buckhorn Road in Foster Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly assaults mother, officers during arrest

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man they say strangled his mother and spat on multiple responding officers while he was being arrested. According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on Willow Street in Plymouth, Friday around 6:00 p.m., for an ongoing assault. Police say Frank Shoppel, 43, of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police

That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Tamaqua Police Looking to Identify Suspect Who Stole Donation Box

The Tamaqua Police Department is looking to identify the suspect who stole a donation box on Tuesday morning. According to Police, the theft occurred around 7:11am, at Hope's Market on Broad Street when the pictured suspect stole an "Animal donation box". Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Shenandoah Man Charged for Trespassing on Several Properties Around Borough

A Shenandoah man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after numerous reports of him trespassing on various properties around the borough since November. According to court documents filed by the Shenandoah Police Department, Joseph Velousky, 36, of Shenandoah is facing 16 counts of criminal trespass after trespassing onto property he was not permitted to be on, which included Ateeco/Mrs. T's Pierogies, the borough Post Office, and the Shenandoah Valley School District.
SHENANDOAH, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Shooting on Route 61 near Orwigsburg

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a shooting that occurred on Route 61 Friday evening. According to investigating officer Trooper Bedford, around 6:00pm, the victim was driving southbound on Route 61 in the area of the Freeze Ice Cream parlor when a confrontation occurred with another vehicle.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA

