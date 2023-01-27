ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way’s VITA office open for tax season

By Claire Kowalick, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago

The United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) center officially opened Friday for this year’s tax season.

Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Whiteley, the Chamber of Commerce Gold Coats, and North Texas Area United Way Executive Director Carol Marlar were on hand to mark the occasion at the VITA office at 3301 Armory Rd.

The site’s opening also coincides with Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.

Each year, VITA helps thousands of individuals and families prepare their taxes for free. Free tax preparation is available for households with income of $64,000 or less.

In 2022, VITA completed tax preparation for 3,100 individuals and families saving them more than $1 million in tax-preparation fees and adding $5 million into the community through refunds.

The VITA office is now scheduling appointments for free tax preparation.

To schedule an appointment to have your taxes prepared at no charge, dial 877-541-7905, option 1 or 2-1-1, option 1. The recording does not say anything about taxes, but select option 1 for local services to schedule your appointment.

You can also prepare your own taxes online for free at myfreetaxes.com .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: United Way’s VITA office open for tax season

