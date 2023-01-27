ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are off and running and the star quarterback isn't doing much to slow them down. During a Teusday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested there are "talks" going on - but he's not involved. "'It sounds like there’s already conversations going on ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Undergoes Major Surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers had a season of high hopes come crashing down when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card matchup during the first weekend of playoff football in the National Football League.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development

Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap.  That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Development

Colts legend Peyton Manning could reportedly play a major role in the team's next coaching hire. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview which could happen as soon as Wednesday. Noting, "among ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Reported Tom Brady Decision

Don't expect to see Tom Brady wearing aqua on Sundays next season, says ESPN's Adam Schefter.  Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Dolphins are "not expected" to pursue Brady, despite their interest in the legendary quarterback in the past.  This time around, the Dolphins "are ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to wild Paul Pierce tweet

Paul Pierce is at it again. The former Boston Celtics superstar had social media in an uproar over the weekend after randomly posting an unsolicited relationship status update on Twitter. “I’m single what’s up,” Pierce wrote in a tweet. The NBA world had some hilarious responses to...
BOSTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback In Mind For Texans

The Houston Texans have their new head coach, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has a quarterback in mind for them as well. After colleague Adam Schefter reported that the Texans had hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach, he took to Twitter to outline his thoughts on what ...
HOUSTON, TX

