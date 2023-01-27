Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
NFL fans blasted Terry Bradshaw for ruining the Eagles' NFC championship trophy celebration
Terry Bradshaw is a lot, and not always in a great way. We learned that again right after the Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC championship game, as the former Steelers QB was given the hosting duties for the trophy presentation and it… did not go well at all.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are off and running and the star quarterback isn't doing much to slow them down. During a Teusday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers suggested there are "talks" going on - but he's not involved. "'It sounds like there’s already conversations going on ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
Colts Path to Next Head Coach Getting Clearer?
The Indianapolis Colts have less competition for head coaching candidates Raheem Morris and Ejiro Evero after the Denver Broncos backed out of the running for their services.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Undergoes Major Surgery
The Los Angeles Chargers had a season of high hopes come crashing down when they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card matchup during the first weekend of playoff football in the National Football League.
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Football World Surprised By The Jim Harbaugh Development
Snip-snap, snip-snap, snip-snap. That's what it feels like following the Jim Harbaugh offseason rumors. Michigan's head coach has said that he's committed to remaining with the Wolverines, but he can't seem to shake the NFL rumors. Days after publicly announcing his return to Michigan, ...
NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Development
Colts legend Peyton Manning could reportedly play a major role in the team's next coaching hire. Per MMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview which could happen as soon as Wednesday. Noting, "among ...
Popular NFL Analyst Got Really Mad about Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will likely be the Minnesota Vikings QB1 for a sixth consecutive season in 2023. And if he does just that, he’ll join Fran Tarkenton and Daunte Culpepper as the only signal-callers in Vikings history to start six Week 1 games in a row. But one popular NFL...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Reported Tom Brady Decision
Don't expect to see Tom Brady wearing aqua on Sundays next season, says ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Dolphins are "not expected" to pursue Brady, despite their interest in the legendary quarterback in the past. This time around, the Dolphins "are ...
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
4 Colts free agents Panthers HC Frank Reich could bring with him to Carolina
Now that Frank Reich has been hired as the newest head coach of the Carolina Panthers, may be the Indianapolis poaching soon begin!. That process will start with Reich’s prospective coaching staff, as he’s pretty likely to bring some buddies over to help steer his ship. But what about the players?
NBA world reacts to wild Paul Pierce tweet
Paul Pierce is at it again. The former Boston Celtics superstar had social media in an uproar over the weekend after randomly posting an unsolicited relationship status update on Twitter. “I’m single what’s up,” Pierce wrote in a tweet. The NBA world had some hilarious responses to...
Colts may have chance to keep Bubba Ventrone
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a massive search for a new head coach, but there’s still a chance they are able to retain special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Even though Ventrone would want to return, and the new head coach must agree to keep him on...
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback In Mind For Texans
The Houston Texans have their new head coach, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has a quarterback in mind for them as well. After colleague Adam Schefter reported that the Texans had hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach, he took to Twitter to outline his thoughts on what ...
