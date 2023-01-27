Impact100 Wichita Falls will award one $100,000 grant to a nonprofit organization in the greater Wichita Falls area in August 2023.

Charitable 501(c)(3) organizations interested in applying for the have until March 10 to complete the online application. The grant criteria and FAQs can be found at www.impact100wf.org/grants . Eligible applicants are also encouraged to attend the virtual application workshop scheduled for Feb. 1.

Impact100 Wichita Falls began in 2018 and is comprised of women from the area with an interest in improving the community through strategic philanthropic investment. Each member has committed $1,000 to the grant.

“The power of women giving as one through high-impact grants allows us to have a profound influence on improving the quality of life in our service area,” said Marisa Hafley, Co-President of Impact100 Wichita Falls. “Pooling our donations and strategically making decisions together, we are able to return 100% of donations to effect sustainable social change.”

Nonprofits that have received grants in the past include The Arc of Wichita County in the grant cycle for 2019-2020 for an expansion of its day habilitation program, in 2020-2021, First Step, Inc. for its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program the and Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for a mobile teaching kitchen in 2021-2022.

For more information about Impact100 Wichita Falls, or to become a member, visit www.impact100wf.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @Impact100WF.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Women's group to award $100,000 grant