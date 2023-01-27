Ice possible in coming week

North Texans may face icy conditions beginning Monday.

The National Weather Service predicted on Friday the Wichita Falls area had a "slight chance" for freezing rain Monday morning followed by rain showers later in the day. More freezing rain may come Tuesday morning and again after midnight into Wednesday morning. Sleet is possible Wednesday.

The weather service put odds of precipitation between 20 and 30 percent.

While the ground has stayed generally warm this winter, overnight lows of 23-25 degrees through mid-week may allow icy conditions on streets and highways.

North Texas should have a warm Saturday with a high of 65 degrees before the next cold blast arrives on Sunday.

