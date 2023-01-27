Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Jimmie Johnson to Head All-Star Driver Lineup for NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans Entry
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, past Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button will drive the NASCAR entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. The three drivers will pilot a Hendrick Motorsports-prepared NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a Garage 56 entry specifically...
racer.com
Johnson, Rockenfeller, and Button to drive NASCAR Garage 56 entry at Le Mans
An eclectic all-star mix of drivers will pilot the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Seven-time NASCAR champion and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and sports car ace and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will drive the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 at the centenary event this June.
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 20: Creech LMP3 knocked out of healthy lead
Sean Creech Motorsports is the latest team to experience the heartbreak the Rolex 24 At Daytona can deliver, the No. 33 Ligier falling from the LMP3 lead with a gearbox actuator issue that took it behind the wall. That has delivered the lead of the race to Thomas Merrill in the No. 17 AWA Duqueine. AWA had been fighting hard with the No. 33 earlier in the race, but had fallen a lap behind. The team now has an eight-lap lead over the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier. The No. 33 returned to the track, 17 laps down, but still third in class.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 4: Acuras run 1-2 in GTP; Corvette tops GTD PRO
What had been a Cadillac-Acura battle now sees both Acuras out front and both Porsches pursuing as the Rolex 24 At Daytona headed into its fifth hour. Colin Braun has the lead again in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, heading Louis Delatraz in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s were third (No. 6, Mathieu Jaminet) and fourth (No. 7, Matt Campbell) as the former Pfaff Motorsports teammates fight for third. Continuing the trend, the three Cadillacs were next, with the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL bringing up the rear of the cars that haven’t had trouble, all still on the lead lap.
Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Michael Shank, Tom Meyer
THE MODERATOR: Ladies and gentlemen, we'll keep our post-race interviews rolling here. We have one of the co-owners of Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 60 Acura ARX 06, Mike Shank, his partner Jim Meyer will be along here momentarily, as well. Team's third Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory. Of...
Teams Work out Bugs in Final Rolex 24 Practice
Friday’s midday practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship offered most of the 61 entries in the Rolex 24 At Daytona their last chance to finalize setups for the annual twice-round-the-clock endurance classic. Outright speed was not the primary objective, with the majority of teams and drivers instead...
NASCAR world reacts to Garage 56 at Le Mans drivers
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will be the drivers for the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The lineup was announced Saturday before the Rolex 24 at Daytona with the Read more... The post NASCAR world reacts to Garage 56 at Le Mans drivers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MySanAntonio
Thin Margins of Victory Abounded at This Year's 24 Hours of Daytona
The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona kicked off multiple auto racing series in one go, with both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup seeing their first races run of the year. For those in Daytona for the race — or watching at home — there was plenty to savor, from a few razor-thin wins to the debut of a new vehicle class.
Rolex 24 at Daytona takeaways: Meyer Shank Racing claims second straight overall title
Tom Blomqvist followed impressive early stints with a rock-solid closing stretch to guide the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura to the Rolex 24 win.
NBC Sports
Meyer Shank Racing wins second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona to begin GTP era
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Grand Touring Prototype era began just as the previous one ended as Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura captured its second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona with burgeoning superstar Tom Blomqvist emphatically starting and finishing the race. The No. 60 ARX-06 won the 24-hour endurance...
Castroneves Is Thriving in Late Career Push With Third Straight Rolex 24 at Daytona Win
GettyThe Brazilian driver dreams big and risks big, and a third-consecutive Rolex and fourth Indy 500 victory proves his bets usually pay off.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 8: Cadillacs 1-2 in GTP; PR1 takes charge in LMP2
Cadillacs were running 1-2 as the Rolex 24 At Daytona heads into the ninth hour, Alex Lynn taking the lead in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh from Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Racing car toward the end of the hour. It was the 19th lead change in the race. The No. 31 has reportedly lost telemetry, however, meaning the drivers will have to verbally report energy usage back to the pit stand.
NBC Sports
A viewer’s guide to the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: What to watch in the debut of GTP
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona could put an unbelievable twist on one of motorsports’ most famous adages: Money buys speed, how fast do you want to go?. Money is being burned at an ungodly rate for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, but the correlation between cash and performance might be completely disjointed after 24 hours on the Daytona International Speedway road course.
