Sean Creech Motorsports is the latest team to experience the heartbreak the Rolex 24 At Daytona can deliver, the No. 33 Ligier falling from the LMP3 lead with a gearbox actuator issue that took it behind the wall. That has delivered the lead of the race to Thomas Merrill in the No. 17 AWA Duqueine. AWA had been fighting hard with the No. 33 earlier in the race, but had fallen a lap behind. The team now has an eight-lap lead over the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier. The No. 33 returned to the track, 17 laps down, but still third in class.

1 DAY AGO