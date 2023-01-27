Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who lied his way into Congress, wants everyone to know that words can hurt. The congressman took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain that a fellow Republican, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler,” the latter being a reference to the unhinged villain in the movie Fatal Attraction. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” Santos tweeted. Hmmm, wonder what else has no place in Congress?I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I've respected would use such derogatory language against me. Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress. https://t.co/O7gA2zmZRo— Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) January 24, 2023 Read it at HuffPost

5 DAYS AGO