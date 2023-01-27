Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Providence building's landlord
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The first Rhode Islander charged with having an outlawed high-capacity magazine is also charged with murder. Providence police said Tuesday that a man using a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed the landlord when she came to evict him the day before. One tenant who was...
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
Teenager faces gun charge in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Police in New Bedford arrested a 16-year-old on a gun charge on Monday afternoon. Officers were patrolling in the area of the Temple Landing apartments in the city's west end at about 3 p.m. when they saw a group of boys allegedly involved in gang activity.
Providence police say they're aware of email that put assistant principal on leave
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department confirmed to NBC 10 it is aware of a controversial email from Mount Pleasant High School's assistant principal who has since been placed on leave. In an email sent to teachers on Thursday night, Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey asked...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston. A man reportedly walked into the store and began shooting. Aerial footage showed multiple police cars outside the store at...
Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief
(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
Woman shot and killed in Providence, marking city's first homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a home in Providence, marking the city's first homicide of the year. The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. at a home on Prudence Avenue. Police said they believe the woman was home alone. Police...
Woonsocket police investigate man's death as domestic homicide
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket into the death of a 70-year-old man. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells NBC 10 police were called to a home on Cato Street shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday where a man was found dead inside. Oates said...
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
Providence teenager injured in drive-by shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street in the Olneyville section of the city on Saturday night. Police said it appears someone in a car fired at the teenager near Joslin Park around 11 p.m. and drove off. Officers...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
New Bedford man sentenced for domestic assault and battery charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A New Bedford man with a long criminal history was sentenced to serve up to 16 years in state prison after several reported instances of domestic assault, the Bristol County District Attorney said Tuesday. A jury convicted 67-year-old Peter Chongarlides of domestic assault and...
Warwick police look to identify man connected to shoplifting incidents
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to the shoplifting of saws from local hardware stores. Police say on January 5 and January 13, a man stole DeWalt Miter saws from Lowes stores in Warwick. The department posted...
Assistant principal put on paid leave over email soliciting money for human smuggler
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Public School District confirmed Monday that an assistant principal was placed on paid leave over an email she sent to teachers. The administrator asked her colleagues to help pay a $2,000 debt owed by a student who’d been smuggled into the country.
East Providence Mayor DaSilva announces reward fund for Niko the husky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Monday that that the city will accept donations towards a reward for information in the suspicious death of a husky named Niko. The city will create an account for the public to help Niko's owners, Taylor Faria and...
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash
(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
Classes canceled for a second day as teachers strike in Massachusetts city
(WJAR) — Classes were again canceled in a Massachusetts city as teachers continued to strike on Tuesday. Teachers in Woburn defied a judge’s order to stop their strike and get back in the classroom. In a joint statement, the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin called out...
Pawtucket, state work on solution to clean up underpasses
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Trash is continuing to pile up on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket near several underpasses. A week after NBC 10 News first reported the issue, little appears to have been done to fix the problem. According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, it's the agency's...
