Turnto10.com

Man accused of killing Providence building's landlord

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The first Rhode Islander charged with having an outlawed high-capacity magazine is also charged with murder. Providence police said Tuesday that a man using a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed the landlord when she came to evict him the day before. One tenant who was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Teenager faces gun charge in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Police in New Bedford arrested a 16-year-old on a gun charge on Monday afternoon. Officers were patrolling in the area of the Temple Landing apartments in the city's west end at about 3 p.m. when they saw a group of boys allegedly involved in gang activity.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston. A man reportedly walked into the store and began shooting. Aerial footage showed multiple police cars outside the store at...
BROCKTON, MA
Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief

(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Woonsocket police investigate man's death as domestic homicide

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway in Woonsocket into the death of a 70-year-old man. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates tells NBC 10 police were called to a home on Cato Street shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday where a man was found dead inside. Oates said...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence teenager injured in drive-by shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street in the Olneyville section of the city on Saturday night. Police said it appears someone in a car fired at the teenager near Joslin Park around 11 p.m. and drove off. Officers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
New Bedford man sentenced for domestic assault and battery charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A New Bedford man with a long criminal history was sentenced to serve up to 16 years in state prison after several reported instances of domestic assault, the Bristol County District Attorney said Tuesday. A jury convicted 67-year-old Peter Chongarlides of domestic assault and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Victim identified in fatal Lincoln crash

(WJAR) — Police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln last week. The Lincoln Police Department identified the victim on Monday as 51-year-old Papa Ndoye, a town resident. Police were called on Tuesday, January 24, to the vehicle accident around 6:40 p.m. on Old River...
LINCOLN, RI
Pawtucket, state work on solution to clean up underpasses

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Trash is continuing to pile up on Interstate 95 in Pawtucket near several underpasses. A week after NBC 10 News first reported the issue, little appears to have been done to fix the problem. According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, it's the agency's...
PAWTUCKET, RI

