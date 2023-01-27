Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
The Eagles Clipped Brock Purdy’s Wing, Causing the 49ers Amazing Season to Crash and Burn
It was just the sixth play of the 49ers first drive, that had already gained two first downs, when Brock Purdy faked a handoff to Christian McCaffrey, as well as a reverse to Deebo Samuel. Neither fooled Hassan Reddick, who beat tight end Tyler Kroft badly off the edge and hit Purdy's arm before it came forward with the ball. Nobody realized yet, but the 2022 NFC Championship Game was over, despite 52 minutes remaining on the clock.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Centre Daily
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Centre Daily
Should Jets Pick Peter Skoronski in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft?
In our ongoing series about possible offensive left tackles New York may select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, we take a deep dive on Northwestern's Peter Skoronski. The Jets have the No. 13 pick and according to the consensus of mainstream draft platforms (nflmockdraftdatabase.com), this Wildcats' left tackle is projected to go No. 11 overall to Tennessee.
Centre Daily
Jaguars’ QB Nathan Rourke Undergoes Foot Surgery
Weeks after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, quarterback Nathan Rourke underwent foot surgery and is set to rehab with the team moving into the offseason. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Rourke, who signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16, the surgery was to remove plate and screws in his foot.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
Centre Daily
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James
The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
