Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WCAX
Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
mynbc5.com
Suspect in Rutland fatal stabbing held without bail
RUTLAND, Vt. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rutland was ordered held without bail during an arraignment on Monday afternoon. Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland pleaded not guilty to both charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for fatally stabbing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh to death on Jan. 28.
Logan Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple, set to be arraigned
A Vermont accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail in April 2022 is set to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the couple’s alleged killing. On Monday at 10 a.m., Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, is set to be arraigned...
Ex-prison superintendent wins suit against Department of Corrections for retaliatory firing
The jury awarded Mark Potanas $605,000 for a claim under the whistleblower protection act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-prison superintendent wins suit against Department of Corrections for retaliatory firing.
Franklin County man sentenced to jail in connection with attacking two friends
A man from Heath was sentenced to jail Tuesday after a plea hearing in connection with attacking two friends in 2020.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
NECN
Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.
A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
Brattleboro judge facing charges
BRATTLEBORO — A 60-year-old woman from Brattleboro is facing charges following an investigation that began last year. In July of 2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified by members of the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Duff and the hours she reported working.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on U.S. Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m. According to the report, Chelsea M. Ovaitte was operating...
Rutland man arrested for murder after deadly stabbing
Brandon McRae, 36, is accused of stabbing and killing another man in Rutland City Saturday night.
Woman Stabbed To Death In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
Springfield police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman over the weekend. Police were called to Chestnut Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, to a report a woman had been stabbed in a parking lot on Liberty Street, Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh tweeted. Officers provided...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
whdh.com
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
mynbc5.com
Windsor Microtransit Moover offers free bus service to town residents
WINDSOR, Vt. — There is a new way to get around Windsor, Vermont. The Windsor Microtransit Moover is a new on-demand bus service for residents looking to get around town, with free service for all riders. “It's pretty important to the people of Windsor because there's not a lot...
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
US Route 7 car accident kills pedestrian in Bennington
Bennington Police were dispatched to US Route 7 for a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday, January 27. Police report a man had been struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the Vermont State Office complex.
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an employee in the crowded Holyoke Mall Saturday night told police he discharged his gun in self-defense and hit the wrong man. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle, Springfield, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault with...
Comments / 1