ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vt. assistant judge charged with larceny

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont assistant judge faces charges of padding her time sheet to the tune of over $8,500. The Vermont State Police say they were notified last summer by the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Wells Duff and the hours she reported working. They say it was determined that between January and June of 2022, Duff was paid $8,518.40 under false pretenses by claiming 352 hours worked when she was not working.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Suspect in Rutland fatal stabbing held without bail

RUTLAND, Vt. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rutland was ordered held without bail during an arraignment on Monday afternoon. Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland pleaded not guilty to both charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for fatally stabbing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh to death on Jan. 28.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested in Barre City drug raid

BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
BARRE, VT
NECN

Man Killed After Running Into Traffic in Bennington, Vt.

A man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car and a tractor trailer in Bennington, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Police in Bennington got a report around 10 p.m. Friday that a man was running into traffic on Route 7, according to WPTZ. When officers responded, they found the truck parked in the southbound lane, and the driver said he hit the man after he jumped in front of the big rig, the news outlet said.
BENNINGTON, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
PUTNEY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Brattleboro judge facing charges

BRATTLEBORO — A 60-year-old woman from Brattleboro is facing charges following an investigation that began last year. In July of 2022, the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified by members of the Windham County Treasurer’s Office and the Vermont Judiciary regarding Assistant Judge Patricia Duff and the hours she reported working.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 27-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Westminster early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on U.S. Route 5 at around 2:10 a.m. According to the report, Chelsea M. Ovaitte was operating...
WESTMINSTER, VT
WSBS

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Windsor Microtransit Moover offers free bus service to town residents

WINDSOR, Vt. — There is a new way to get around Windsor, Vermont. The Windsor Microtransit Moover is a new on-demand bus service for residents looking to get around town, with free service for all riders. “It's pretty important to the people of Windsor because there's not a lot...
WINDSOR, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy