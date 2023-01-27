8 things to know about Ashley Kramlich, our new Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ashley Kramlich officially joins Channel 2 Action News as a new Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist.

Ashley made her debut Jan. 27 on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. Here are some quick facts and tidbits to get to know her!

1. Where are you from? Where did you grow up?

I grew up in East Cobb. I attended Walton High School.

2. Take us through your journey to WSB.

Prior to joining Channel 2 Action News, I was a morning meteorologist in Tyler, Texas tracking major tornado outbreaks along with Hurricane Harvey. I then spent some time in Baltimore covering ice and snowstorms. Most recently, I worked at our sister-station WSOC-TV in Charlotte as a weekend morning meteorologist.

3. What are you most looking forward to in Atlanta?

I’m most looking forward to working with the amazingly talented Channel 2 Action News Team. It’s an honor to be a part of a team I grew up watching.

4. What made you want to be a meteorologist?

I’ve always had a passion for the weather but one of my earliest memories growing up was whenever a thunderstorm would be approaching, my dad and I would sit on the back porch and watch the storm roll in.

5. What weather phenomenon do you geek out the most about?

Anything from tropical storms to hurricanes. It is so fascinating that these storms can start from just a small cluster of thunderstorms in Africa and as they travel all the way across the Atlantic, they can grow into these massive hurricanes.

6. What do you like to do for fun? Any hobbies?

When I am not working, I am either traveling, playing tennis or snuggling up with my dog.

7. Do you have a favorite place to travel? Is there somewhere you have always wanted to go?

My favorite place to travel is probably Cabo San Lucas. Europe is on my travel bucket list, and I hope I can cross it off one day.

8. What’s your favorite movie? TV show?

My favorite movie would have to be Bridesmaids, The Holiday or How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I’m also a big fan of Stranger Things.

