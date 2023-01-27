Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Colts Involved in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Whether they'd like to admit it or not, the Indianapolis Colts appear closer to rebuilding than they are in postseason contention. As a result, arguably no player is untouchable when it comes to being dealt for valuable assets, such as high draft picks. With that being the case, Pro Football...
Centre Daily
Does a Kirk Cousins For Trey Lance Trade Make Sense For the Vikings and 49ers?
Another promising 49ers season came to an end this weekend because of an issue that has plagued them for much of the Kyle Shanahan era: Quarterback injuries. During Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson became the third and fourth San Francisco signal-callers to get hurt this season. Purdy injured his elbow early in the game and Johnson suffered a concussion, which resulted in Purdy trying to mount a comeback without being able to throw the football; it was revealed the next day that he had torn his UCL.
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have started the process of hiring a successor to Kellen Moore, and maybe the list should include a coach from a hated rival ... With a Dak Prescott history. Moore leaves Dallas in what officially goes down as a "mutual'' parting as he had the...
Centre Daily
Jaguars’ QB Nathan Rourke Undergoes Foot Surgery
Weeks after joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster, quarterback Nathan Rourke underwent foot surgery and is set to rehab with the team moving into the offseason. According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Rourke, who signed with the Jaguars on Jan. 16, the surgery was to remove plate and screws in his foot.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
Centre Daily
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James
The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...
