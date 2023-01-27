Garcia-Silver wins 10K race in Bullards Beach Run

Marshfield High School senior Alex Garcia-Silver raced to victory Saturday in the annual Bullards Beach Run, the first event of the year for the South Coast Running Club.

Racing in cool temperatures with a stiff south wind, Garcia-Silver covered the 10-kilometer course in 36 minutes and 43 seconds.

He finished nearly half a minute ahead of Tyler Goens of Grants Pass, who finished in 37:10. Karl Smith of Coquille was third in 39:52 as the top three all broke 40 minutes.

Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay was first among women, crossing the line eighth overall in 50:01. Leah Rector of North Bend (52:40) and Jennifer Kormendi of Roseburg (55:07) were second and third among female runners.

Gunnar Aten of Bandon won the 5-kilometer race in 21:40, followed by Sean Arrmefar of Roseburg (21:55) and 70-year-old Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point (22:08).

The next three finishers were the top three females, all between 12 and 14 years old — Jael Legutki of Bandon (23:22), Mia Aten of Bandon (23:57) and Riley Mullanix of Coos Bay (24:37).

More than 70 total runners and walkers completed the 10K and 5K races, which each took the runners near the historic Coquille River Lighthouse. A number of youngsters also competed in a kids run.

The next event for the South Coast Running Club is the annual Run of Two Cities, a challenging course that takes runners from Mingus Park in Coos Bay into North Bend.

That race is scheduled for March 11.

For more information on that event or a complete schedule of South Coast Running Club events, visit the club’s web page at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.

10 Kilometers

Top Male:

Alex Garcia-Silver, 36:43.

Top Female:

Jenny McGriff, 50:01.

Overall Results —

1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Coos Bay, 36:43;

2. Tyler Goens, Grants Pass, 37:10;

3. Karl Smith, Coquille, 39:52;

4. Shawn Sorensen Portland, 42:54;

5. A. Pedrini, Coos Bay, 48:27;

6. Moises Garcia, Coos Bay, 48:42;

7. Tim Hyatt, Charleston, 49:54;

8. Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, 50:01;

9. Patrick Bringardner, Coos Bay, 50:12;

10. John Gunther, Coquille, 50:25;

11. Nicholas Horn, Coos Bay, 51:37;

12. Jordan Blacktop, Coos Bay, 51:46;

13. Leah Rector, North Bend, 52:40;

14. Jennifer Kormendi, Roseburg, 55:07;

15. Korrinne Ross, North Bend, 55:10;

16. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 55:27;

17. Mike Westlake, Roseburg, 55:54;

18. Gabe Shorb, Powers, 56:39;

19. John Greif, North Bend, 57:58;

20. Cimeron Kormendi, Roseburg, 58:20;

21. Amy Walton, Coquille, 58:35;

22. Jake LaCasse, Myrtle Point, 59:14;

23. Chris Amaral, North Bend, 1:01:03;

24. Robert Miller III, Coquille, 1:02:19;

25. Jim Littles, Bandon, 1:03:20;

26. Daniel Robertson, North Bend, 1:03:50;

27. Kenneth Dutcher, Coos Bay, 1:07:27;

28. Celeste Lillie, Coos Bay, 1:07:28;

29. Jennifer Knight, North Bend, 1:07:50.

5 Kilometers

Top Male:

Gunnar Aten, 21:40.

Top Female:

Jael Legutki, 23:22.

Overall Results —

1. Gunnar Aten, Bandon, 21:40;

2. Sean Arrmefar, Roseburg, 21:55;

3. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 22:08;

4. Jael Legutki, Bandon, 23:22;

5. Mia Aten, Bandon, 23:57;

6. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 24:37;

7. Ellen Kramer, Coos Bay, 24:58;

8. Tony Petrauski, Reedsport, 26:24;

9. Liam Stroud, North Bend, 26:29;

10. Lucas Stroud, North Bend, 26:37;

11. Tyson Bradford, North Bend, 27:21;

12. Olivia Ferriss, Bandon, 27:21;

13. Deirdre Traylor, North Bend, 28:09;

14. Sara Bukerud, North Bend, 28:10;

15. Garrett Atan, Bandon, 28:49;

16. Adam Ferriss, Bandon, 28:57;

17. Hannah Aten, Bandon, 30:04;

18. Aria Woodruff, Coquille, 31:26;

19. Macy Curnow, Reedsport, 31:54;

20. Nora Rector, North Bend, 32:11;

21. Luke Rector, North Bend, 32:12;

22. Darin Maxwell, Bandon, 32:30;

23. Annie Maxwell, Bandon, 32:40;

24. Thomas Morales, Coos Bay, 33:16;

25. Sara Gray, Myrtle Point, 33:36;

26. Mara Maddux, Bandon, 34:31;

27. Cambria Comstock, Sutherlin, 34:40;

28. Kevin Comstock, Sutherlin, 34:43;

29. Elise Grundy, Coquille, 39:03;

30. Jeff Conboy, Coquille, 39:46;

31. Vanessa Comstock, Sutherlin, 40:49;

32. Julian Liga, Coos Bay, 40:51;

33. Christopher Liga, Coos Bay, 41:04;

34. Tom Bedell, Bandon, 42:17;

35. Jim Clarke, North Bend, 42:20;

36. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 45:27;

37. Victoria Francis, North Bend, 47:47;

38. Else Aung, North Bend, 51:38;

39. Cindi Corrie, Roseburg, 54:48;

40. Kelly Bechtel, Port Orford, 56:48;

41. Rushel Reed, 56:49;

42. Cariy McCaullough, Bandon, 56:50;

43. Diana Harland, Roseburg, 58:22.