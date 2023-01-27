Garcia-Silver wins 10K race in Bullards Beach Run
Marshfield High School senior Alex Garcia-Silver raced to victory Saturday in the annual Bullards Beach Run, the first event of the year for the South Coast Running Club.
Racing in cool temperatures with a stiff south wind, Garcia-Silver covered the 10-kilometer course in 36 minutes and 43 seconds.
He finished nearly half a minute ahead of Tyler Goens of Grants Pass, who finished in 37:10. Karl Smith of Coquille was third in 39:52 as the top three all broke 40 minutes.
Jenny McGriff of Coos Bay was first among women, crossing the line eighth overall in 50:01. Leah Rector of North Bend (52:40) and Jennifer Kormendi of Roseburg (55:07) were second and third among female runners.
Gunnar Aten of Bandon won the 5-kilometer race in 21:40, followed by Sean Arrmefar of Roseburg (21:55) and 70-year-old Jerry Roberts of Myrtle Point (22:08).
The next three finishers were the top three females, all between 12 and 14 years old — Jael Legutki of Bandon (23:22), Mia Aten of Bandon (23:57) and Riley Mullanix of Coos Bay (24:37).
More than 70 total runners and walkers completed the 10K and 5K races, which each took the runners near the historic Coquille River Lighthouse. A number of youngsters also competed in a kids run.
The next event for the South Coast Running Club is the annual Run of Two Cities, a challenging course that takes runners from Mingus Park in Coos Bay into North Bend.
That race is scheduled for March 11.
For more information on that event or a complete schedule of South Coast Running Club events, visit the club’s web page at www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
10 Kilometers
Top Male:
Alex Garcia-Silver, 36:43.
Top Female:
Jenny McGriff, 50:01.
Overall Results —
1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Coos Bay, 36:43;
2. Tyler Goens, Grants Pass, 37:10;
3. Karl Smith, Coquille, 39:52;
4. Shawn Sorensen Portland, 42:54;
5. A. Pedrini, Coos Bay, 48:27;
6. Moises Garcia, Coos Bay, 48:42;
7. Tim Hyatt, Charleston, 49:54;
8. Jenny McGriff, Coos Bay, 50:01;
9. Patrick Bringardner, Coos Bay, 50:12;
10. John Gunther, Coquille, 50:25;
11. Nicholas Horn, Coos Bay, 51:37;
12. Jordan Blacktop, Coos Bay, 51:46;
13. Leah Rector, North Bend, 52:40;
14. Jennifer Kormendi, Roseburg, 55:07;
15. Korrinne Ross, North Bend, 55:10;
16. Kent Sharman, North Bend, 55:27;
17. Mike Westlake, Roseburg, 55:54;
18. Gabe Shorb, Powers, 56:39;
19. John Greif, North Bend, 57:58;
20. Cimeron Kormendi, Roseburg, 58:20;
21. Amy Walton, Coquille, 58:35;
22. Jake LaCasse, Myrtle Point, 59:14;
23. Chris Amaral, North Bend, 1:01:03;
24. Robert Miller III, Coquille, 1:02:19;
25. Jim Littles, Bandon, 1:03:20;
26. Daniel Robertson, North Bend, 1:03:50;
27. Kenneth Dutcher, Coos Bay, 1:07:27;
28. Celeste Lillie, Coos Bay, 1:07:28;
29. Jennifer Knight, North Bend, 1:07:50.
5 Kilometers
Top Male:
Gunnar Aten, 21:40.
Top Female:
Jael Legutki, 23:22.
Overall Results —
1. Gunnar Aten, Bandon, 21:40;
2. Sean Arrmefar, Roseburg, 21:55;
3. Jerry Roberts, Myrtle Point, 22:08;
4. Jael Legutki, Bandon, 23:22;
5. Mia Aten, Bandon, 23:57;
6. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 24:37;
7. Ellen Kramer, Coos Bay, 24:58;
8. Tony Petrauski, Reedsport, 26:24;
9. Liam Stroud, North Bend, 26:29;
10. Lucas Stroud, North Bend, 26:37;
11. Tyson Bradford, North Bend, 27:21;
12. Olivia Ferriss, Bandon, 27:21;
13. Deirdre Traylor, North Bend, 28:09;
14. Sara Bukerud, North Bend, 28:10;
15. Garrett Atan, Bandon, 28:49;
16. Adam Ferriss, Bandon, 28:57;
17. Hannah Aten, Bandon, 30:04;
18. Aria Woodruff, Coquille, 31:26;
19. Macy Curnow, Reedsport, 31:54;
20. Nora Rector, North Bend, 32:11;
21. Luke Rector, North Bend, 32:12;
22. Darin Maxwell, Bandon, 32:30;
23. Annie Maxwell, Bandon, 32:40;
24. Thomas Morales, Coos Bay, 33:16;
25. Sara Gray, Myrtle Point, 33:36;
26. Mara Maddux, Bandon, 34:31;
27. Cambria Comstock, Sutherlin, 34:40;
28. Kevin Comstock, Sutherlin, 34:43;
29. Elise Grundy, Coquille, 39:03;
30. Jeff Conboy, Coquille, 39:46;
31. Vanessa Comstock, Sutherlin, 40:49;
32. Julian Liga, Coos Bay, 40:51;
33. Christopher Liga, Coos Bay, 41:04;
34. Tom Bedell, Bandon, 42:17;
35. Jim Clarke, North Bend, 42:20;
36. Maurene Aakre, Coos Bay, 45:27;
37. Victoria Francis, North Bend, 47:47;
38. Else Aung, North Bend, 51:38;
39. Cindi Corrie, Roseburg, 54:48;
40. Kelly Bechtel, Port Orford, 56:48;
41. Rushel Reed, 56:49;
42. Cariy McCaullough, Bandon, 56:50;
43. Diana Harland, Roseburg, 58:22.
