ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

The ‘Luke Hughes Game’ powers Michigan hockey’s sweep of No. 6 Penn State

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (16-9-1; 8-8) are finally starting to hit their stride, but it didn’t seem that way at the start of the weekend. In game one against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend, if I told you the Wolverines were without forward Mackie Samoskevich and defenseman Jacob Truscott, you would have expected them to struggle. If I also told you the Wolverines were out-shot, 54-27, held a disadvantage in penalties and lost the face-off battle, 39-28, you would have expected a dominant Nittany Lions win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Brewcast: Trying to figure out what’s wrong with Michigan hoops

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines had arguably their worst performance of the season at Penn State on Sunday. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan at Penn State Preview: Road woes

The season is not completely lost for the Michigan Wolverines, but a team can only endure so many missed opportunities and still build a strong enough resume for the Tournament. All of the top-shelf chances have come and gone, but Michigan could still build a case based off of the quantity of next-tier wins.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan splits series with Penn State after 83-61 defeat

To borrow a phrase from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Sunday’s series capper between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions was “the epitome of brutality.”. A back-and-forth start to the game gave way to an unthinkable 25-point Penn State run between the end of the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

This week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (1/30)

The No. 13 Michigan Wolverines had a full slate this past week, starting with a tough match at home against No. 6 Indiana. They faced both No. 10 Maryland and Minnesota to round out the week, going 1-2 in that three- game stretch. The Wolverines are now tied for fifth...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy