Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Fox5 KVVU
Charges dropped against Las Vegas woman accused in shooting in Historic Westside
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman who was arrested and charged after police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment in the Historic Westside has had her case dismissed, records show. Ronda Gibson, 52, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of battery with...
Las Vegas police suspect foul play after woman found dead in home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend. The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Williams was discovered around 10 […]
news3lv.com
Arrests made after popular YouTuber gets into shootout in Henderson home invasion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several people were arrested after a shootout involving a popular YouTube personality in Henderson earlier this month, according to arrest records. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 12 to reports from Cordero Brady that he had been shot by two people, an arrest report from Henderson Police states.
news3lv.com
Brothers arrested on suspicion of murder after stomping death of Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two brothers are in custody for allegedly delivering fatal injuries to a man during a beating in Las Vegas last month, according to arresting documents. Brothers Adam and Daniel Deeg were arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly killing Eugene Grinnell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police records show.
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fox5 KVVU
Juvenile arrested, charged for shooting other juvenile Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A juvenile suspect is in jail following allegedly shooting another juvenile Saturday evening near the 3000 block of Logan Avenue, according to authorities. The LVMPD responded to the reported shooting and found a male believed to be in his late teens with a gunshot wound....
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after person shot in North Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating a shooting near Las Vegas Blvd. N. and Carey Ave. On Tuesday, at about 7:16 p.m., NLVPD received a report of a shooting near a shopping center in the 2600 block of Las Vegas Blvd. Responding...
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
news3lv.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after SUV crashes into light pole in Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and another was injured after an SUV crashed into a light pole and utility box in Summerlin Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported around 9:09 p.m. on Charleston Boulevard west of Hualapai Way, LVMPD said...
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Fox5 KVVU
23-year-old man dies after crashing Jaguar into light pole in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 23-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole Monday night in the west valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:09 p.m. near West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Hualapai...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV)-- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. LVMPD said Denise Garcia-Garcia, 22, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Authorities said she was last seen on Monday,...
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
news3lv.com
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man deals with catalytic converter theft in the midst of financial heartache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The ongoing rash of catalytic converter thefts in the valley has not only caused a lot of financial pain for many who can’t afford repairs but also emotional pain. “Very frustrating. I’ve been stressed out. I’ve sat at home and cried and there’s no...
FBI searches for missing Las Vegas woman, case may have ties to Mexico
The FBI was searching Tuesday for a Las Vegas woman who last claimed that she was in Mexico.
