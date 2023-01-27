(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police say officers responded within minutes to an active shooter at a Super Target in west Omaha. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says from evidence collected so far, they believe the suspect started firing as he entered the store. "It's unknown, at this time, if he was firing at anybody." Schmaderer says the shooter was immediately taken down by officers as they arrived on scene. "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead. The suspect is a white male, I'm gonna estimate that he's in his 30s, he had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition."

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO