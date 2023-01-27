ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondamin, IA

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Wounded Omaha Police Officers Identified

Omaha Police release the names of the two officers in an officer-involved shooting in central Omaha. They say Officer Nicholas Lanning is a seven year veteran of the Omaha Police Department. Officer Joshua Moore has one year of service with Omaha Police. Both officers suffered non-life threatening leg wounds in...
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The 2016 Groundhog Day Blizzard

Winter storms in Nebraska and Iowa come with the territory in winter, but blizzards are rarer. Since 2000, the National Weather Service Office in Omaha issued less than 20 Blizzard Warnings. This means eastern Nebraska experiences roughly 1 blizzard every year or so. In Omaha, there have been 7 Blizzard Warnings issued by the NWS office, meaning Omaha experiences a blizzard around once every three years.
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A Plattsmouth woman reported missing over the weekend is found dead. The Nebraska State Patrol had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Saturday after 68 year old Patricia Lanam, who suffered from dementia, was reported missing to the Plattsmouth Police. Police say around 5:00 Sunday night, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth, near the area where Lanam went missing, and found the woman dead in the backyard. Lanam had been missing since about 11:00 Friday night.
Suspect shot, killed by police after entering Omaha Target shooting a rifle

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police say officers responded within minutes to an active shooter at a Super Target in west Omaha. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says from evidence collected so far, they believe the suspect started firing as he entered the store. "It's unknown, at this time, if he was firing at anybody." Schmaderer says the shooter was immediately taken down by officers as they arrived on scene. "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead. The suspect is a white male, I'm gonna estimate that he's in his 30s, he had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition."
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison

WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
