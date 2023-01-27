Read full article on original website
No one injured in Sioux City vehicle fire
Sioux City fire officials are responding to what is being described as a 'large vehicle fire'.
US Marshals join search for man wanted for theft from North Fork Area Transit
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department has announced that the U.S. Marshals will be joining the search for a man who was accused of misusing nearly three quarters of a million dollars.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Officials conduct ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after vehicle stolen from Onawa store
Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Onawa, Iowa.
Vehicle crashes into Sioux City Pronto Express gas station
Sioux City police officers were alerted of the incident at Pronto Express on Business Highway 75 around 11:41 a.m.
Another bout of snow hits Sioux City
With two major snow events in just over a week, there's a lot of white powder all around city roadways.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. On Wednesday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Jayme Illene Rowe of Council Bluffs on a warrant for probation violation. Authorities set her bond at $15,000. Mills County Deputies arrested 43-year-old Marc Dale Farrell of Pacific Junction on...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Sioux City hospital
The family of Michael Dreckman are suing Mercy Medical Center and services for his alleged wrongful death.
iheart.com
Wounded Omaha Police Officers Identified
Omaha Police release the names of the two officers in an officer-involved shooting in central Omaha. They say Officer Nicholas Lanning is a seven year veteran of the Omaha Police Department. Officer Joshua Moore has one year of service with Omaha Police. Both officers suffered non-life threatening leg wounds in...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Omaha Police Department "Officer Involved Investigations Team" is now looking into an exchange of gunfire that left two officers wounded with non-life threatening injuries and a burglary suspect dead. The Department this morning says Uniform Patrol Bureau officers responded to "Dino’s Storage" at 53rd and Center Streets for a...
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: The 2016 Groundhog Day Blizzard
Winter storms in Nebraska and Iowa come with the territory in winter, but blizzards are rarer. Since 2000, the National Weather Service Office in Omaha issued less than 20 Blizzard Warnings. This means eastern Nebraska experiences roughly 1 blizzard every year or so. In Omaha, there have been 7 Blizzard Warnings issued by the NWS office, meaning Omaha experiences a blizzard around once every three years.
iheart.com
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A Plattsmouth woman reported missing over the weekend is found dead. The Nebraska State Patrol had issued an Endangered Missing Advisory on Saturday after 68 year old Patricia Lanam, who suffered from dementia, was reported missing to the Plattsmouth Police. Police say around 5:00 Sunday night, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth, near the area where Lanam went missing, and found the woman dead in the backyard. Lanam had been missing since about 11:00 Friday night.
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer's Office wants to give it back to you!
iheart.com
Suspect shot, killed by police after entering Omaha Target shooting a rifle
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police say officers responded within minutes to an active shooter at a Super Target in west Omaha. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says from evidence collected so far, they believe the suspect started firing as he entered the store. "It's unknown, at this time, if he was firing at anybody." Schmaderer says the shooter was immediately taken down by officers as they arrived on scene. "The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead. The suspect is a white male, I'm gonna estimate that he's in his 30s, he had an AR-15 rifle with him and plenty of ammunition."
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
