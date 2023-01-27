Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy is joining the cast. As reported by Deadline, the 50 Cent-produced Power spinoff will return for a fourth season with the addition of Ealy, who will portray series regular Detective Don Carter. Season 4 has already entered production in New York. The third season is set to debut on March 17, and will consist of 10 episodes. There’s no date announced for the follow-up, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO