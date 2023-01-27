Read full article on original website
‘Mouth Full of Golds’ Book Provides the Definitive Look at Famous Eddie’s Impact
A second edition of Mouth Full of Golds, originally self-published to an immediate sellout back in 2021, is arriving soon from IDEA. The coffee table book is billed as the “illustrated history” of the inimitable “Famous” Eddie Plein, widely cited as the founding father of gold fronts. Alongside contributing elements from a roster of leading creative voices including ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Goldie, Janette Beckman, and more (all of whom were also featured in the book’s original edition) is a newly included discussion with designer Marc Jacobs.
Bene Culture Presents Clean Streetwear Staples For Pre-SS23 Drop 1
Birmingham-based brand Bene Culture has unveiled its new Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 collection. To bring its latest offering to life, the up-and-coming label has journeyed north to Manchester in order to capture its campaign. After rounding out last season with a function-driven offering fuelled by technical skirts and graphic prints, the Hemal...
Unwind In YMC’s Nature-Loving Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
London-based label YMC has followed up its Barbour International collaboration by revealing its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Celebrating the easy-going lifestyle of the ‘60s hippie movement, the laid-back offering also sees YMC highlight various sustainable practices and bespoke craftsmanship. Referencing the loving mentality of the time, the label’s first seasonal...
Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Cast as Singer in Upcoming Biopic, Director Antoine Fuqua Announces
Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the late King of Pop in an upcoming biopic. The news was announced by Antoine Fuqua, who was revealed by Deadline earlier this month to be directing a film (tentatively titled Michael) based on the celebrated singer’s life. “Proud to announce...
Montreal’s Metro Metro Announces 2023 Lineup with Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby
Montreal’s Festival Metro Metro has announced its 2023 lineup featuring Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and Lil Baby as the headliners. The festival will take place from May 19 to 21 at the Parc Olympique Esplanade. Joining the headliners are a number of rappers, such as Cordae, Coi Leray, Lil...
Nav, Tobi Nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards
One day before the official reveal of the Juno Awards nominees, CBC Radio show Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud got a head start by announcing the Best Rap Album/EP of the Year category. The nominees are Boslen’s Gonzo EP, Retrospected (Acoustic) by Classified, The Fleur Print (Vol. 2) from Jazz Cartier,...
Keep Your Kicks Fresh With Crep Protect’s New ‘Sneaker Bag’
Crep Protect has launched the latest addition to its sneaker care range in the form of the brand new Sneaker Bag. Designed for easy and convenient transportation, the updated offering has been crafted to ensure your sneakers remain fresh wherever you go, as well as delivering the highest level of protection.
Jazmine Sullivan Has More Heaux Tales: The Singer Is on a Mission to “Build a Safe Space for Women”
Jazmine Sullivan is a G. She calls in from her hometown in Philly a week before the Grammys and days before the release of a deeply vulnerable podcast episode she calls “an extension of Heaux Tales.” The seasoned singer has otherwise been pretty quiet lately, but you’ll be damned if you say the girl (and the genre she represents) ain’t growing.
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Whether you are looking for a new pair to keep by the door for everyday use or getting a bit nostalgic and finally buying that pair your parents never did when you were a kid, this week of sneaker releases has got you covered. Highlights include the newest colorway of...
Michael Ealy Joins ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ as Season 4 Gets Green Light
Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of Season 3 on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy is joining the cast. As reported by Deadline, the 50 Cent-produced Power spinoff will return for a fourth season with the addition of Ealy, who will portray series regular Detective Don Carter. Season 4 has already entered production in New York. The third season is set to debut on March 17, and will consist of 10 episodes. There’s no date announced for the follow-up, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2024.
