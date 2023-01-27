ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado

The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory

Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Colorado

Everybody knows the rules about turning right on a red light, but left turns on red can be confusing. By now, Coloradans are used to making right turns on a red light. We've been doing it since 1967 and everyone seems to understand how it works. You stop at the red light and if the way is clear - and no signage prohibits a right turn on red, you're free to make the right turn and get on your way.
Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
Fruita, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Grand Junction High School basketball team will have a game with Fruita Monument High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
