Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
burlington-record.com
Where to cross-country ski by the light of the full moon in Colorado
The Uncompahgre Nordic Association debuted a new network of cross-country skiing trails on the night of Jan. 6, welcoming about 60 people from the greater Montrose area to inaugurate the freshly-groomed tracks beneath the light of a full moon. Well, at least, until the weather set in. “The full moon...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Grand Junction Colorado History: The Sugar Beet Factory
Grand Junction, Colorado has a lot of history. There have been countless factors that have contributed to what we know the city to be today. One of the biggest industries that gave Grand Junction its identity in the early days was sugar beets. In fact, you've probably driven past what once was the Grand Junction sugar beet factory and perhaps not even realized it.
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Colorado
Everybody knows the rules about turning right on a red light, but left turns on red can be confusing. By now, Coloradans are used to making right turns on a red light. We've been doing it since 1967 and everyone seems to understand how it works. You stop at the red light and if the way is clear - and no signage prohibits a right turn on red, you're free to make the right turn and get on your way.
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
94kix.com
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Need Cash? Seasonal Job Opportunities Available In Grand Junction
If you need a part-time job and want to supplement your current income, a seasonal job with the city of Grand Junction might just fit the bill. Seasonal Jobs Are Great Because They Are....Seasonal. Did you know the City of Grand Junction employs around 300 part-time employees? Some of those...
Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation
"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
Fruita, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
burlington-record.com
Officers in Grand Junction cleared after review of shooting of armed man
Two Grand Junction police officers who fired shots at an armed man in December will not face criminal charges, according to a review letter by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Mendez, 28, was shot on Dec. 6 after pointing a handgun police and then running into a...
Comments / 0