Georgia State

WSAV News 3

Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on Ogeechee Rd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man. According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was […]
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
GEORGIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia

Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village

SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today

Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Feb 6

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10. “Given the recent severe storms, tornado outbreaks and...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
allongeorgia.com

KSBB and City of Statesboro to Host 9th Annual GreenFest Feb 18

Originally set to take place in the fall of 2022, the ninth annual GreenFest was rescheduled for February 2023 due to Hurricane Ian. Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful(KSBB) and the City of Statesboro will be hosting the festival on Saturday, February 18, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, behind City Hall on 29 E Vine Street.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Pre-K Registration for Bulloch Co Schools 2023-24 Begins February 27

Registration for Pre-Kindergarten school year 2023-24 for the Bulloch County School District is February 27 – March 17. Lottery drawings will be held on March 31. The school district will host a late night in-person registration on Monday, March 13, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm, in the Professional Learning Lab at the school district’s Central Office, 150 William’s Road in Statesboro. Use the entrance marked with the letter E, located under the portico on the east side of the building.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
wtoc.com

Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
RICHMOND HILL, GA

