cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
Pedestrian struck, killed in weekend crash on Ogeechee Rd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a pedestrian crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a Savannah man. According to the SPD Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU), 43-year-old Dominguez Habacuc was attempting to walk across cross Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29 when he was […]
WJCL
GSP: Driver involved in high-speed chase through Savannah gets away
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search is on for a driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through Savannah on Saturday. The chase began when troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger on MLK Jr. Blvd. near Oglethorpe Ave. on Saturday night. At one...
Gas prices ticking up again for folks in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The price at the pump is starting to tick up again. AAA says it's driven by higher demand based on milder temperatures and a rise in the cost of oil per barrel. "We still get paid the exact same amount while all the prices around us are going up. It seems like it's pushing us more into poverty," Paris Williams from Macon said.
tourcounsel.com
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
WJCL
Housing Authority of Savannah pushing to redevelop Yamacraw village
SAVANNAH, Ga. — After being in Savannah for over 80 years, the Housing Authority of Savannah is considering developing the public housing apartment complex. Housing Authority hosted two meetings on Monday to allow residents of the historic neighborhood to discuss the possible future by filling out a historic asset survey. Still, many residents wanted to discuss the current state of the complex.
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Jan 19 – 28, 2023
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE 910. 446 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today
Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
allongeorgia.com
Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Feb 6
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10. “Given the recent severe storms, tornado outbreaks and...
wtoc.com
Police chief of Port Wentworth officially resigns
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief of Port Wentworth has officially resigned. The city manager confirmed former Chief Matt Libby’s departure Monday afternoon. He wasn’t able to share why he left. Libby served the city for decades and briefly served as the interim city manager last...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
koamnewsnow.com
Georgia man rescued from oncoming train after crashing stolen police car on railroad tracks
No one could have anticipated this routine traffic stop to result in this. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Georgia man rescued from oncoming train after crashing stolen police car...
allongeorgia.com
KSBB and City of Statesboro to Host 9th Annual GreenFest Feb 18
Originally set to take place in the fall of 2022, the ninth annual GreenFest was rescheduled for February 2023 due to Hurricane Ian. Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful(KSBB) and the City of Statesboro will be hosting the festival on Saturday, February 18, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, behind City Hall on 29 E Vine Street.
WJCL
Police: 43-year-old man struck, killed in Savannah while crossing the street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say one man is dead after being struck by a car. It happened Sunday morning at Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road. According to officers, Dominguez Habacuc, 43, was attempting to walk across Ogeechee when he was struck around...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
allongeorgia.com
Pre-K Registration for Bulloch Co Schools 2023-24 Begins February 27
Registration for Pre-Kindergarten school year 2023-24 for the Bulloch County School District is February 27 – March 17. Lottery drawings will be held on March 31. The school district will host a late night in-person registration on Monday, March 13, 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm, in the Professional Learning Lab at the school district’s Central Office, 150 William’s Road in Statesboro. Use the entrance marked with the letter E, located under the portico on the east side of the building.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
wtoc.com
Richard Davis former mayor of Richmond Hill dies
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richard Davis a former mayor of Richmond Hill has passed away. The city confirming the news on their Facebook page. They say Davis served on City Council for ten years before being elected mayor in 1989. In addition, he played mayor roles in starting the...
