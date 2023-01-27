ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek Kona man wanted in several vehicle theft investigations

Hawai‘i police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Kona man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection to several vehicle thefts and for questioning in other criminal investigations. Twenty-eight-year-old Hudson Patrick Ho‘oulu Sauer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Police Seeking Information in ATM Theft Investigations

Hawai’i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance for information regarding the identity of individuals responsible for a series of ATM thefts in the Kona area. All the thefts take place in the early morning hours. On August 10, 2022, at 4:20 a.m., an ATM was stolen from...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Police release weekly list of outstanding warrants

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Jan. 27, 2023. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HAWAII STATE
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
bigislandgazette.com

Judge Lifts West Hawaii Fishing Injunction

Today, Hawaiʻi Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree lifted an injunction in a case filed by opponents of commercial aquarium fishing, prohibiting the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits to commercial collectors pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (HRS) § 188-31 in the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area (WHRFMA). An injunction concerning the issuance or renewal of aquarium fish permits in the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi remains in effect.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two dozen women state lawmakers make up the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus and this session, their bill package aims to help working mothers and survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse. HNN spoke with caucus’ co-convener Representative Linda Ichiyama who shared some of the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI

