Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
District holds first meeting to discuss rezoning overcrowded Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School held a meeting Monday to answer questions about a rezoning proposal that would address overcrowding at select schools. The rezoning would be for the 2023-2024 school year. There are three areas up for rezoning by HCS. A section of East Ridge High...
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
Ending the stigma: Cleveland firefighter's death may lead to help with PTSD in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s a reality that thousands of first responders face, putting on that helmet or that badge could mean life or death. “I watched him struggle with it...It was hard to go through especially that we had nowhere to turn, " says Jennifer Samples. Jennifer Samples...
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
"She makes this town what it is:" Bledsoe County woman dedicates life to volunteer work
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a town of about 15,000, it's pretty easy to know your neighbor. But Ginger Housley is close to celebrity status in Bledsoe County. "I'm just proud to know her," said Dan Young who nominated Ginger for Pay it Forward. Dan Young has seen Ginger's...
Piling up: City of Chattanooga looking to clean up growing litter problem
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's roads and highways now paying the price after a formal agreement between the city and The Department of Transportation expired last summer. It was recently discovered the City of Chattanooga no longer has a memorandum of understanding with state authorities to clean up trash along...
Union Gospel Mission provides beds to those experiencing homelessness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Homelessness is on the rise and is an epidemic in Chattanooga. The Union Gospel Mission is currently running at capacity with 12 beds, but Reverend Jon Rector has hopes of doubling this limit to help support those experiencing homelessness. CashApp: UGMChattOutreach.
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
CO.LAB: Helping Start Ups!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CoLab is a Chattanooga non-profit organization working to accelerate startups in the area. Tasia Malakasis has the scoop on their logistics. Find out more on their website.
Beyond the Desk with Sam Peña
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week we got to talk with one of the most charismatic personalities on NewsChannel 9 and FOX Chattanooga. Sam Peña finally makes his debut on The Daily Refresh. Keep up with him on Twitter.
National Croissant Day with Niedlov's Cafe and Bakery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s national croissant day and we wanted to celebrate with a Chattanooga favorite. Niedlove’s Bakery and Café is in the kitchen with owner Lauren Zilen and pastry chef Estella Lopes-Felipe. Check out how they hand make their croissants and get your own online.
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
Linderman's Furniture sale
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Once you get your tax refund, do you have a plan? Linderman’s Furniture is overstocked and ready to help you change up your home. Start your shopping now at Linderman’s Furniture.
The Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Livin' Fit Program starts on January 31st. It is the perfect opportunity to keep your New Year's resolution in tact. Stay connected with the Livin' Fit Program at the Chattanooga Fitness Center. Keep up with This N That.
The Golden Age of Hollywood
ATHENS, Tenn. - The Athens Area Council for the Arts is entertaining guests with the upcoming Arts Gala at The Arts Center in Athens, Tennessee on March 4th. Attendees can expect a beautiful event with a silent auction and cash bar. Stay connected with the Athens Area Council for the...
