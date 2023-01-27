ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Candice Hemby
4d ago

For the last 5 years, I've had to make MULTIPLE calls for my refund to be released. I can log into my Georgia DOR account and clearly see my return has been processed and my refund amount will sit there, in green for ages. After a few phone calls, they'll eventually zero it out and send my money. This has been a growing and habitual problem as noted by many tax groups and it's an issue we shouldn't have. Last year I watched it sit for 103 days, waiting for someone to push a button but it never happened until I called and got nasty. Why can't they just send it when they're done, like they're SUPPOSED to do?

Reply
2
Related
valdostatoday.com

DOR announces start of 2023 tax filing

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Revenue will begin processing individual income tax returns in February. The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) announced that the Department will begin processing individual income tax returns on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The deadline to file 2022 individual income tax returns, without an extension, is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Carr, Dept of Revenue, and BBB Recognize Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week

Attorney General Chris Carr, Interim State Revenue Commissioner Frank O’Connell, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are recognizing Jan. 30, through Feb. 3, 2023, as Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week by offering important tips on how to protect against identity theft and tax-related scams. “During tax season, bad actors...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
AL.com

Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023

Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
ALABAMA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
ALBANY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: State of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, foster care kids living in hotels

On the Friday Jan. 27 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency, Georgia's housing crisis, and foster care kids are living in hotels. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 27, and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode, the governor has issued a state of emergency in response to violent protests last weekend in Atlanta. The president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce says we're facing a housing crisis. And Georgia foster care officials have placed more than 400 children in hotels over the past six months because they couldn't find appropriate placements for them. Those stories and more coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy