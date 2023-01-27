Read full article on original website
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
N.J. man beaten in county jail for refusing to wear strait jacket, lawsuit says
A Hackensack man who was formerly in custody at the Bergen County Jail has filed a lawsuit claiming was severely beaten and suffered a collapsed lung for refusing to wear a strait jacket. Valmir Xhemajli, 34, claims in court papers two sheriff’s officers assaulted him on Oct. 5, 2021, when...
N.J. civil rights division probing claim of anti-Latino bias in municipal court, judiciary says
The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights has launched an investigation into claims of discrimination in a Cumberland County municipal court, a state judiciary spokesman confirmed. Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher has repeatedly stated that Latino defendants are being denied the opportunity to appear virtually for hearings and are...
NJ Native, Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker with roots in New Jersey who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident, according to court papers obtained by Daily Voice.Dale L. Cheney, 46, of New Canaan jumped from Bar 54 at the Hy…
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Manalapan, NJ drug dealer looking at lengthy sentence after major cocaine bust
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Saudi charged in NJ school bus heist threatened Jihad on Jews, ‘privileged whitey’
🔵 Before Bader Alzahrani stole a Livingston public school bus, he broke into a house across the street from the bus lot, officials say. 🔵 Investigators found a backpack with several journals containing threatening sentences written in English and Arabic. 🔵 The bus was recovered two days later...
Re-sentencing of former Jersey City police officer postponed
A former Jersey City police officer who was convicted of stealing money while questioning a man will likely face prison time when he is re-sentenced next month. Denzel Suitt was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge John Young was postponed until Feb. 9 because of a scheduling conflict.
Tense, hours long armed standoff with police ends in New Jersey, but questions remain
🚔 Domestic Dispute leads to hours long standoff with Holmdel man and police. 🚔 Standoff escalates when Holmdel man gets firearm. 🚔 Holmdel man facing charges following arrest stemming from standoff with child in the house. An investigation continues following an hours long armed standoff that went...
N.J. school district forced teacher to quit over ‘crying spells’ in classroom, lawsuit says
A former teacher in the South Orange-Maplewood school district has filed a lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign after a transfer to teach special education without an aide caused her to have “crying spells” in the classroom. Sarah Barlow, 34, of West Orange, said in court papers...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
SWAT Team Called To Somerset County Home After Armed Man Barricades Himself In Bathroom
A standoff between the local SWAT team and an armed man in a Somerset County home that lasted several hours eventually had what authorities described as a “peaceful resolution.”. The Bernards Township Police Department responded alongside the Somerset County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiators Team to a report...
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
State budget cuts threaten expansion of addressing youth homelessness in New Jersey
For more than 35 years, Ocean's Harbor House has been doing some exceptional work for so many youths in our local community in Ocean County and beyond, but there is a great call to action now to help them help others. This Toms River, Ocean County-based nonprofit has helped so...
Family of unarmed man fatally shot by Newark police ‘demand’ federal investigation
Racial justice advocates and the family of an unarmed man fatally shot by a Newark police officer two years ago called on New Jersey’s top-ranking federal law enforcement official Monday to investigate the case after a state grand jury declined to indict the officer last week. Carl Dorsey, 39,...
The mentally ill are killed by cops in obscene numbers. NJ can fix it | Editorial
Last spring, a 49-year-old software engineer with schizophrenia named Merrill Rambarose was shot and killed by Edison police officers. They were there because he had threatened a neighbor whose cigarette smoke had wafted into his apartment. After speaking with the cops from his second-floor balcony for 10 minutes, he agreed to come down and talk about why he was so agitated. But as body cam footage showed, he emerged from the building and rushed the cops with a short-handled axe, and when he refused to stop two of the six officers shot him down.
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Catalytic converters stolen from vans in Jersey City Medical Center lot
Catalytic converters were stolen from two transport vans in a Jersey City Medical Center lot Downtown, the second time the hospital has been victimized by precious metal thieves. Jersey City police responded to the hospital at 355 Grand St. just after 11 a.m. Monday and were told that the catalytic...
Former mayor sets sights on building massive charter school campus in Jersey City
Bret Schundler is thinking big. Really big. The former mayor of Jersey City and co-founder of BelovED Community Charter School and Empowerment Academy, has plans to build a massive six-acre campus that would house more than 2,000 students in four charter schools, including two state-of-the-art high schools.
