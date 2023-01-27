Read full article on original website
Related
Girls basketball: El leads the way for East Brunswick over Edison
Tamea El led all scorers with 23 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-59 victory over Edison in Edison. Annie Nezaria added 15 points, while Brooke Motusesky scored 13 for East Brunswick (9-9). Keisha Ortiz led Edison (17-3) with 20 points, while Trista Whitney added 12 points. Edison created...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Roselle defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Isaiah Fuller scored 28 points to lead Roselle past Cranford 84-62 in Cranford. With the victory, the Rams have won 10 of their last 11 games. Despite falling behind 15-13 after the first quarter, Roselle (17-3) turned things around in the second and took a seven-point lead into halftime. Roselle pulled away in the second half outscoring Cranford 49-31.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Roselle Catholic’s No. 1 boys basketball team without 2 stars after double scare
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff called it “a gut punch for my kids” when recent McDonald’s All-American selection Mackenzie Mgbako was carried off the floor 30 seconds into Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. And if the collective wind wasn’t knocked out of the Lions...
Girls Basketball: West Essex cruises past Livingston
West Essex rode the performances of Olivia Weiss, Sasha Resnick, and Jordan Cohen to a 41-21 defeat of Livingston, in Livingston. Weiss (13 points), Resnick (12 points), and Cohen (11 points) combined for 36 points as West Essex (12-5) won its third straight game. Resnick also pulled down 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Green lifts Camden Eastside over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green scored 14 points as Camden Eastside held off Bishop Eustace for a 54-48 road win in Pennsauken. Jalen Long added 11 points in a winning effort. Bishop Eustace statistics were not reported. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8
Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
Girls Basketball: No. 18 Trinity Hall wins big over Howell
Trinity Hall, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised past Howell for a 61-33 victory, in Farmingdale. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Montville tops Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski posted 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead Montville as it defeated Immaculata 63-49 in Montville. Montville (15-3) held a 33-17 lead at the half after a 14-4 run in the second quarter. Grace Kowalski also had 15 points, three rebounds, three steals and...
Shannon leads Haddon Heights over Sterling - Boys basketball recap
Brendan Shannon scored 21 points as Haddon Heights claimed a 56-45 home win over Sterling. Damier Outterbridge-ali chipped in with 10 points in the win. Jaydis McFadden scored 13 points for Sterling. Julian Johnson added 10 more.
Walker scores 32 to power Old Bridge past South Brunswick - Girls basketball recap
Gabrielle Walker erupted for a career-high 32 points, fueling Old Bridge to a 71-55 victory over South Brunswick in Monmouth Junction. Leena Tran had 21 points and 11 rebounds as she made five 3-pointers for an Old Bridge (12-7) team that used a 19-6 second quarter to pull away. Zainab Soomro scored 10 points and Abigail Jazmin added eight with five rebounds and four assists.
Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap
Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dwight-Englewood defeats New Milford - Girls basketball recap
Natalia Valdez posted 14 points as Dwight-Englewood defeated New Milford 53-37 in New Milford. Dwight-Englewood (14-6) jumped out to a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 37-23 lead at the half. It outscored New Milford 16-14 in the second half. Lena Most and Karina...
Aguilar scores 34 to lift Middlesex past North Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar scored a career-high 34 points, making seven 3-pointers to lead Middlesex to a 60-56 victory over North Plainfield in North Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 17 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals in the win. Devine scored the last five points of the night for Middlesex (14-4) to pull away at the end.
Mikulka the difference as East Brunswick tips Eastern - Boys basketball recap
Mike Mikulka scored 21 points to lead East Brunswick to a 64-63 road win over Eastern in Voorhees, Camden County. Matt Mikulka and Cam Vick had 12 points each in the win. Max Portnoy had 19 points and Damien Edwards 16 for Eastern.
No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0