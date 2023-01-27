ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak

Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
MAHWAH, NJ
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8

Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap

Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Cherry Hill West rolls past Seneca- Girls Basketball recap

Molly Bovell scored 14 points to lead Cherry Hill West to a 49-26 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Lilly Legato netted 12 points for Cherry Hill West (13-6), which led, 22-10 at halftime. Julia Lewis scored seven points, while Danielle Short and Addison Petti each added six points in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap

Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
