Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Jan. 30 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys Basketball: Barkley finishes with 22 to lead East Orange past Newark Central
Kaiyri Barkley scored a game high 22 points to help lead East Orange to a narrow, 47-42 victory over Newark Central, in East Orange.
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
Boys Basketball: Indians Hills defeats Mahwah to extend streak
Indians Hills extended its win streak to three by defeating Mahwah 42-30, in Mahwah. Leading by five points at halftime, Indian Hills (11-5) went on a 13-3 third quarter run to extend its lead to 36-21. Anthony Puglisi led Indian Hills with 13 points. For Mahwah (5-15), Ryan Matthews led...
Boys basketball: No. 14 Linden jumps out to quick start in win over South Plainfield
Nas Robinson tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Elijah Motley had 16 points and three assists as Linden, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 stopped South Plainfield 59-40 at a showcase game in Clark. Jaylan Hodge produced 14 points and four assists while Hashim Nadir chipped...
Green lifts Camden Eastside over Bishop Eustace - Boys basketball recap
Jahaan Green scored 14 points as Camden Eastside held off Bishop Eustace for a 54-48 road win in Pennsauken. Jalen Long added 11 points in a winning effort. Bishop Eustace statistics were not reported. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Boys basketball: Barringer rallies to pull away from Newark Academy
Zyaire Gordon had 23 points and 14 rebounds along with two blocks while Micah Charles had 10 points and 10 rebounds as Barringer rallied to a 57-54 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Roberto Ferriera tallied nine points and Umar Sannor chipped in with seven points for Barringer (8-12), which...
Top girls bowling performance lists from Week 8
Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week on the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Jan. 23-27. Each table below lists the top 100 for high game, high series, and average set from this past week and top 50 for series average so far this season as well.
Shannon leads Haddon Heights over Sterling - Boys basketball recap
Brendan Shannon scored 21 points as Haddon Heights claimed a 56-45 home win over Sterling. Damier Outterbridge-ali chipped in with 10 points in the win. Jaydis McFadden scored 13 points for Sterling. Julian Johnson added 10 more.
Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap
Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
Bleecker’s eight 3-pointers power No. 13 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Jackson Bleecker made a career-high eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points as Seton Hall Prep, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, cruised to a 70-29 victory over West Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Four of Bleecker’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter...
Cherry Hill West rolls past Seneca- Girls Basketball recap
Molly Bovell scored 14 points to lead Cherry Hill West to a 49-26 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Lilly Legato netted 12 points for Cherry Hill West (13-6), which led, 22-10 at halftime. Julia Lewis scored seven points, while Danielle Short and Addison Petti each added six points in the win.
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps, photos, and links for Mon., Jan. 30
Boys Basketball: Lodi vs. Paterson Charter on January 30, 2023 — Monday, Jan. 30. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap
Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Boys Basketball: Usual suspects grab top 3 seeds for 86th Union County Tournament
Roselle Catholic received some good but also totally expected news Tuesday by earning the top seed for the 86th Union County Tournament, which will get underway the coming days with seven preliminary games. Probably refreshing for the top-ranked Lions (10-4) to finally think just about basketball following a worrisome Sunday...
Jefferson over Morris Knolls - Girls basketball recap
Emily Poulas went five of eight from the line in her 13 points as Jefferson won, 53-35, over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Amanda Nwankwo went six of six from the line in her 12 points for Jefferson (13-5), which set the tone with an 8-4 run in the first quarter.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Aguilar scores 34 to lift Middlesex past North Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar scored a career-high 34 points, making seven 3-pointers to lead Middlesex to a 60-56 victory over North Plainfield in North Plainfield. Jessica Devine added 17 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals in the win. Devine scored the last five points of the night for Middlesex (14-4) to pull away at the end.
No. 20 Ocean City over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls basketball recap
Avery Jackson went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 12 points to lead Ocean City, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Our Lady of Mercy, 45-37. Madelyn Adamson went 5-for-5 from the stripe on the way to 11 points...
