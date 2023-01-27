Read full article on original website
Mamma ?
3d ago
Why do they keep printing this crap? How many common colds last week? How many cases of the flu? How many with pneumonia? Why Covid. It’s destroying too many lives with this craziness…. Just stop already. Go back to work and let’s have our lifestyle back. This Dem contour has gone on long enough.
Reply
8
B3aRN
3d ago
Okay, okay….! I get it! We need our 10th booster shot again! The money they’re making is not enough!
Reply
3
