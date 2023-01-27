ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 15

Mamma ?
3d ago

Why do they keep printing this crap? How many common colds last week? How many cases of the flu? How many with pneumonia? Why Covid. It’s destroying too many lives with this craziness…. Just stop already. Go back to work and let’s have our lifestyle back. This Dem contour has gone on long enough.

Reply(1)
8
B3aRN
3d ago

Okay, okay….! I get it! We need our 10th booster shot again! The money they’re making is not enough!

Reply
3
Related
TAPinto.net

Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care

A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey

JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

My NJ E-ZPass nightmare — can you relate?

It’s amazing that in all the years of doing the Dennis & Judi Show and having people calling and complaining about E-ZPass, I am finally a victim of their incompetence and ineptitude myself. My son was driving my car on four separate occasions, (three of them at the Belmar...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy