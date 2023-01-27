Read full article on original website
Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video
EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
Alaska Airlines adds nonstop service between Eugene and San Diego
EUGENE, Ore. — Alaska Airlines will offer daily, year-round, nonstop service between Eugene Airport and San Diego International Airport starting June 15. Andrew Martz, Acting Assistant Airport Director for the Eugene Airport says this is some exciting news. Daily flights will depart Eugene at 11:30 a.m. and arrive in...
'My advice is, have a work ethic': Eugene man celebrates 100th birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — 100 years around the sun sure is a long time - but it's nothing for Vince Newman. "I'm being facetious when I say, ‘keep breathing,’ but seriously - it has a great bearing on longevity," Newman told us Saturday while celebrating his 100th birthday.
From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
Oregon football Spring Game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game has been scheduled for Saturday, April 29, and will kick off at 1 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, the U of O reports. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Network. Admission to the Spring Game is...
Ducks shine in indoor track events
EUGENE, Ore. — The indoor track and field season is now in full swing. And this weekend, the Ducks were all over the map competing in various events. We start at the Texas Tech Open where Micah Williams finished with a blazing time of 6.49 to win the 60-meter dash. That marks the fifth sub-6.50 time of his career.
Former Sheldon hoops star in leading role at Southern Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team is on a four-game win streak and hopes to reach the NAIA national tournament for the second straight season. They'll do so led by a Eugene native who is part of a family full of athletes, and we traveled...
Oregon State men's basketball upsets Colorado
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State men’s basketball may find itself near the bottom of the Pac-12 standings. But it’s clear the Beavers are vastly-improved from last year’s abysmal 3-28 season. The latest sign of that came on Saturday, when the Beavers upset Colorado 60-52 as a...
Oregon men's basketball sweeps first Pac-12 weekend of season with win over Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — We've seen what amazing things the Oregon men's basketball team has been able to accomplish this season, such as taking down or playing with top-ranked opponents, but we've also seen how inconsistent the Ducks can play after losing to Stanford last weekend. But the game against...
Pope named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for a second straight week
For the second week in a row Oregon State Men's hoops guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week. Pope scored 11 points last Thursday in a tough game against Utah, and then went on to dropped 19 total points; including 17 in the second half last Saturday against Colorado.
Vanslooten named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week' for the fourth time this season
For the 4th time this year, Oregon forward Grace Vanslooten is being awarded the Pac-12 ‘Freshman of the Week.’. The honor comes after Vanslooten had her 5th 20 point game of the season last Friday on the road against Cal; finishing with a game high of 20 points to go along with 9 rebounds.
UO's Ballmer Institute announces new executive director
EUGENE, Ore. — Less than a year after announcing a $425 million donation from Steve and Connie Balmer, The Ballmer Institute for Children's Behavioral Health at the University of Oregon has a permanent leader. University Interim President Patrick Phillips announced Katie McLaughlin as the Institute's first executive director. "You...
Altman believes team is too inconsistent
For the second time in conference play, the Oregon Men's basketball team is on a two game win streak. And while it seems like the team may be truly turning the corner, head coach Dana Altman isn't too sure about it. Altman says the team is still playing too inconsistent...
