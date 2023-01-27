ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County Camp Counselor From PA Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Assault Charges: Prosecutor

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbD6b_0kTm7URW00
Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township/Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office)

A Pennsylvania man working as a camp counselor in Hunterdon County has admitted guilt in the sexual assault of children under the age of 13, authorities announced on Friday, Jan. 27.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and one count of child endangerment for “knowingly possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation of a child,” Hunterdon County First Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia said.

Daranijo was initially accused of sexually assaulting three children while working as a counselor at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township in August 2022, DailyVoice reported.

He was indicted for additional child sexual assault charges, including child endangerment by possession of child pornography, in November.

Under a plea agreement, the state will recommend concurrent seven-year terms in New Jersey State Prison under the No Early Release Act, requiring Daranijo to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Upon his release, Daranijo will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.

Daranijo is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 5.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Heroic Teen Shot Dead In Delco; Suspect In Custody

A Delaware County teenager who once helped save three kids from drowning in an icy pond was shot dead in Upper Darby, authorities say. Anthony Alexander, 17, of Collingdale Borough, was in an apartment building on the 2400 block of Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, when he was shot, township police said in a statement.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Montclair Melee Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Unconscious: Police

A fight in Montclair left an 18-year-old unconscious on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a fight at Hawthorne Place found the unconscious man bleeding in the street, Montclair Police Lt. Terence Turner said. Nearby witnesses allegedly told police that the victim had been punched before falling...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest

A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police

That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon

A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said. Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of...
HALEDON, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In 2 Separate Shootings In Yonkers: Police

Two men have been charged in relation to two separate shootings that left multiple people with gunshot wounds, police said. Both shootings happened in Yonkers, with one occurring on Friday, Jan. 20 on Saint Joseph Avenue, and one occurring on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Beaumont Circle, according to Yonkers Police.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
467K+
Followers
65K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy