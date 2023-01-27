Hunterdon County Camp Counselor From PA Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Assault Charges: Prosecutor

Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township/Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office)

A Pennsylvania man working as a camp counselor in Hunterdon County has admitted guilt in the sexual assault of children under the age of 13, authorities announced on Friday, Jan. 27.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and one count of child endangerment for “knowingly possessing items depicting the sexual exploitation of a child,” Hunterdon County First Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Paravecchia said.

Daranijo was initially accused of sexually assaulting three children while working as a counselor at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township in August 2022, DailyVoice reported.

He was indicted for additional child sexual assault charges, including child endangerment by possession of child pornography, in November.

Under a plea agreement, the state will recommend concurrent seven-year terms in New Jersey State Prison under the No Early Release Act, requiring Daranijo to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Upon his release, Daranijo will be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to parole supervision for life.

Daranijo is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 5.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.