golaurens.com
Laurens County First Steps hosting Ultimate Community Baby Shower
Laurens County First Steps has partnered with Healthy Blue BlueChoice HealthPlan of SC to make sure every family has the resources they need for success. The community Baby Shower for Laurens County residents will connect expecting parents and new parents of infants up to 13 months old with community organizations to help them have a healthy start.
gsabusiness.com
Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg
Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
golaurens.com
Mary Joyce Sims Hudson - Laurens
Mary Joyce Sims Hudson, age 89, of Laurens, and widow of Thomas Aubrey Hudson, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House. Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Curtis and Elsie Faulkenberry Sims. Joyce was co-owner of Sharon’s Flower Shop for many years. She was a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. Joyce loved gardening and spoiling her dogs.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
golaurens.com
Hugh Charles Williams - Cross Hill
Mr. Hugh Charles Williams was born August 21, 1944 to Frank and Irene Smith Williams in Laurens County, South Carolina. He was a member of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells, South Carolina and previously worked for Laurens County District 56 Schools. Mr. Williams entered into eternal rest at his...
golaurens.com
George Ralph Lindsay Sr. - Laurens
Mr. George Ralph Lindsay Sr., age 72, of 15 East Patton Road, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Tuesday, January 24,2023 at his home. Mr. George Ralph Lindsay, Sr. leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life his loving wife Mary Jones Lindsay of the home; his children- George Makevie (Rosalyn) Lindsay of Florida, Antonio Cornelius (Donna) Lindsay, both of Florida,
golaurens.com
Magnolia Beeks - Waterloo
Mrs. Magnolia Beeks, age 83, 151 Milam Heights Road, Waterloo, S.C., passed away on January 27, 2023 at the Self Regional Medical Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. She is survived by one son; two daughters and a host of grandchildren. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Magnolia Beeks are incomplete and will be...
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
golaurens.com
For the fourth time, Forrest earns Big South Freshman of the Week honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian guard Jalen Forrest earned Big South Conference Freshman of the Week honors for the fourth time this season as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon. Forrest is the fourth player in the program’s history to earn at least four Big South Freshman of the Week awards.
golaurens.com
Taylor Cole Tisdale - Laurens
Taylor Cole Tisdale, 18, of Laurens, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was the son of Daniel and Vinnie Tisdale of Laurens and Tiffany and Daniel Lloyd of Jamestown, TN. Born in Spartanburg, Taylor was an active member...
gsabusiness.com
New Greenville primary care practice offers flat-rate health care for employees
A new primary care practice by Prisma Health will house the health system’s first direct primary care office, a new business-to-business option in which employers pay a flat monthly rate or annual fee that offers their employees comprehensive primary care, including a range of medications and lab tests, without additional fees or co-pays.
abccolumbia.com
Multiple students, faculty members injured in Midland Valley High School altercation
AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) — Authorities say an altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several students and two faculty members injured on Friday. School officials released a statement on their website following the incident:. “There was an altercation on our campus this morning involving a number...
thejournalonline.com
South Greenville fatality – August Road
Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County QRV wreck – Powdersville
An Anderson County quick response vehicle (QRV) wrecked Monday night. It happened near the intersection of River Road and I-85 in Powdersville. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it. Medshore ambulance service responded along with another QRV and Powdersville firefighters.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show
One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
WYFF4.com
Fire damages Pelzer business
PELZER, S.C. — Firefighters worked Tuesday morning to put out a fire at a Pelzer, South Carolina, business. (Video from the scene above) Crews were called to 653 Cherokee Road in Pelzer Tuesday morning. A sign in front of the business says B&R Services. There is no word on...
greenville.com
Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed
The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
CHS senior killed in 2-car collision
A Clinton High School senior and member of the Red Devils football team was killed in a two-car vehicle accident on East Jerry Road in Laurens just after midnight Saturday morning. Taylor Tisdale, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol,...
160-unit apartment complex planned for Anderson
A public-private partnership is turning an old mill into the centerpiece of a new 160-unit apartment complex in Anderson.
One year since Alexis Ware disappears from Anderson Co.
It has been one year since an Upstate mother went missing and now her family is pushing for more answers.
