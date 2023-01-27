ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'

Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. In early October, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Here's Why UPS And FedEx Shares Are Moving

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares are trading higher by 3.44% to $182.99 Tuesday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS, raised its dividend and announced a $5 billion repurchase program. Additionally, FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher by 2.50% to $188.68 during Tuesday's session in sympathy with...
What's Happening With Nvidia (NVDA) Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.37% to $196.79 Monday. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.
Ethereum Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has fallen 3.05% to $1,579.33. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% loss, moving from $1,615.32 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past...
Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Fed's Decision

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited policy decision from the Federal Reserve. McDonald's Corp MCD shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. United Parcel Service,...
5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed mostly higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Meta Platforms, Snap And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Humana Inc. HUM to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $22.50 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares fell 0.1% to $510.97 in after-hours trading.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
What's Going On With AMD Shares?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 2.49% to $73.52 during Monday's session. Shares of several semiconductor and chip companies are trading lower Monday, weakness may be in continued reaction to Intel Corp's worse-than-expected fourth-quarter report, which has weighed on sector sentiment ahead of earnings. The broader market is also lower ahead of this week's Fed decision.

